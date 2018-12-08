Martina's move from Dáil surprises RTÉ colleagues

The decision by RTÉ chiefs to replace Martina Fitzgerald as Political Correspondent has shocked the journalist's colleagues.

Senior RTÉ figures said they were "dismayed" and "stunned" by the station's decision not to extend Ms Fitzgerald's contract after it came up for renewal.

She will be replaced by long-time RTÉ political staff member Paul Cunningham.

Ms Fitzgerald will continue working as a journalist for RTÉ News, an RTÉ spokesman said.

However, a senior source said: "There is really big shock in RTÉ and there is huge sympathy for Martina."

Another senior source at the broadcaster said people have been left "stunned" by news Ms Fitzgerald will no longer be a political correspondent.

She has been the face of RTÉ's political coverage at the national broadcaster for the last five years. She spent recent weeks promoting her bestselling book 'Madam Politician', which charts experiences of women in the Oireachtas.

She has also been an outspoken advocate for gender pay equality.

Under a deal agreed by RTÉ unions, correspondent positions are reviewed every five years.

Irish Independent