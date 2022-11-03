Love Island winner Greg O’Shea will be joining Karen Koster weeknights on The Six O’Clock Show.

Martin will join presenter Elaine Crowley on the couch from Friday to Sunday alongside reporter Katja Mia.

Virgin Media TV is shaking up its schedule as it has been announced that Martin King will be leaving The Six O’Clock Show and joining the weekend line-up on Ireland AM.

Love Island star Greg O’Shea will take Martin’s spot in the evenings by joining Karen Koster every weeknight on the talk show.

Martin will be taking over from current presenter Simon Delaney as he will join Elaine Crowley on the Ireland AM couch from Friday to Sunday.

Reporter Katja Mia will also join the new weekend lineup from November 11.

Commenting on the news, Martin said: "I love my Six O Clock show family and I will especially miss working with Karen and all our great contributors, but I’m so excited to work with Elaine and Katja.

"I will have to start setting my alarm clock again. It helps that I know the Six O Clock show is in safe hands."

After leaving the Love Island villa in 2019, Greg has said in interviews that his main career goal was to be a presenter.

Speaking about his new role, he said: “Martin is leaving big boots to fill and he has given me a fair few tips along the way, so I’m looking forward to the challenge.”