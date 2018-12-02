Mairead: I want six-pack abs from 'Dancing with the Stars'

MairEad Ronan has been announced as the first contestant in the highly anticipated return of RTE One hit series Dancing with the Stars.

MairEad Ronan has been announced as the first contestant in the highly anticipated return of RTE One hit series Dancing with the Stars.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, the presenter, who gave birth to her third child in August, said: "I'm feeling very nervous, I don't think anyone has done the show with a baby as young as Bonnie. While I may not be in the best shape I've ever been, I love to dance, I love music and I love the show so I couldn't say no."

Ronan said her priority was getting a washboard stomach from the strenuous routines. "From this experience I hope to get a six-pack," she said. "It's great that I'm going to have some glamour in my life. At the moment I'm doing a lot of nappy changes and school runs, and getting dressed up is not my top priority - so this will be a welcome change."

On wanting to add her name to the trophy cabinet, she said: "Dara [her eldest son] is the only person in the house that has trophies at the moment so I would love to have the Dancing with the Stars trophy on the mantelpiece. It would be lovely to show him that Mommy can win things too."

Ronan will take to the dance floor to battle it out for the coveted glitterball trophy, following singer Jake Carter's win in series two.

The next celebrity dancers to join Ronan will be revealed on The Ryan Tubridy Show tomorrow morning. Meanwhile, Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne will present the new series, produced by Shinawil.

Airing on RTE One for 12 weeks from Sunday, January 6, 11 stars will pair up with professional dance partners. Also returning this year are judges Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson.

Sunday Independent