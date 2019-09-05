Love Island's Maura Higgins tipped for Dancing on Ice

Producers of the show had reportedly always planned to have a 2019 'Love Island' star take part in the next series.

Amber Gill was originally tipped to follow in the footsteps of Kem Cetinay and Wes Nelson - who came fourth in 2018 and second this year respectively - on the skating contest.

But shes been left disappointed after Longford native Maura was chosen.

Apparently, producers were impressed by the quirky personality she's displayed on her regular segment on 'This Morning'.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "'Dancing On Ice' producers were always going to sign a Love Island star for next year's series and they wanted a girl this time after having two guys in the past.

"It was looking hopeful for Amber but Maura pipped her to the post with her sense of humour and personality."

During their time in the villa, Maura's partner, dancer Curtis Pritchard, showed her some steps and she's hoping his choreography skills will come in useful on the skating show.

The source added: "Maura is hoping Curtis can now teach her more moves, even though she will be on the ice."

While it's unknown who else will be appearing on next year's show, John Barrowman recently confirmed he'll be replacing Jason Gardiner on the judging panel alongside Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

He said: "I am so excited to be returning to the 'Dancing On Ice' family.

"Unlike most I have been through the rigorous task of skating live as a contestant in the first series. This is a thrilling adventure for me and I hope to bring a fresh, fun and fab-u-lous angle to the judging panel."

Online Editors