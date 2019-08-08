Love Island's Maura Higgins hits back at jibes she was 'demanding' in villa

Love Island star Maura Higgins has rubbished fellow islander Belle Hassan's claims that she was "demanding" in the villa.

During her first appearance in Ireland since the show, the Longford native said Belle was "talking sh*t," after Hassan claimed Maura "needs a cigarette and she's always demanding".

When asked if there is any truth to Belle's comments Maura said: "Absolutely not.

"They would of never ever, ever heard me looking for cigarettes. So what you do, if you want to go for a smoke, you stand at the front door, and when the gallery see you on the camera, they speak through and say 'off you go', so it's not like you're in the villa with everyone else going 'I want a cigarette!' You don't say that. You just go to the front door where nobody is, so they never would of seen me. That's absolute rubish.

"She's talking sh*it," she added.

Maura Higgins pictured at the launch of the Bellamianta Luxury Tan at Cafe En Seine.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

The grid girl also said she is "very, very happy" with professional ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard, who she coupled up with during her time on the show.

After recently saying she would like to move to England, Maura said she has not yet found a place of her own across the waters just yet, and is "living out of hotels at the moment."

When asked if she would like to move in with Curtis, the 28-year-old told Independent.ie: "I would actually, yeah."

The bombshell also responded to speculation over Curtis' sexuality, saying: "I don't read the papers, he doesn't read the papers, we're not going to start now just because we're on the papers. People's opinions do not matter to us."

Curtis famously admitted to sending the model a direct message on Instagram prior to their time on the island, which Maura said she had never seen - until now.

The star revealed the flirty text said: "You are gorgeous."

The loved-up pair came fourth in the Love Island final after spending just over a month in the villa.

Speaking about her latest gig on ITV's 'This Morning', Maura said she "never expected to come out and land a job with This Morning", but admitted Ireland is "where her heart is" and would love to make an appearance on the 'Late Late Show'.

"I definitely want to be on the Late Late and talk, you know what I mean. I want to do a lot in Ireland. Ireland is where my heart is at."

Maura appeared at Café en Seine on Dawson street to celebrate the launch of the latest products from Irish tanning brand, Bellamianta.

Amongst the faces joining Maura at the star-studded event was RTÉ presenter Doireann Garrihy, singer Samantha Mumba, model Alannah Berine and newly crowned Miss Universe Ireland 2019, Fionnoughla O’Reilly.

Online Editors