Love Island: The good, the bad and the sexy as the first man gets dumped and Yewande finally gets some airtime

Standard 'Love Island'. This was the scenario that met Tommy Fury has he was the lucky ducker voted by the public to go on a date with newcomer Molly-Mae.

Seconds later, the man who would forego "three Beyonces and three Rihannas" for the love of Lucie; took the plunge, murmuring such sentiments as "You are… amazing! Looking at you now, you’re 100% my type... You’re literally my ideal women. You're blonde. You’re a gym girl. You’re beautiful." Deep.

HOTTUB BRUHAHA!

Just as he was (presumably) about to propose (because Tommy's an all-in kind of guy), Molly-Mae got a text with the usual chestnut of "It’s time for your second date... Please send Tommy to get the boy of your choice. #TakeYourPick" Instead of doing the usual coy "soooweeeeee" face an Islander does when they have to send one date to get another, Molly-Mae dropped "Are you fury-ous?!" Oh, how they laughed... The voice in the wall totally didn't tell her to say that.

So, who did she choose?! Anton, of course! The shaved legs/arse, the high-def brows and the fury-ous banter about threeways obviously did it for her. I jest, of course. Love Island is – first and foremost – a TV show. It's Emmerdale with bikinis, so of course she wasn't going to choose any of the males failing to "connect" with their partners. She chose the only male happy in his couple. She chose Curtis.

Curtis saying “no one is really with anyone” is true. Lucie and Amy need to stop being so protective and realise that it’s been less than a week in there #LoveIsland — Jack Toulson (@JackToulson12) June 7, 2019

"nobody's really with Anyone"

They showed that out of context to piss us off over the break#LoveIsland — Matt 🏳️‍🌈♿🎼🔇🇪🇺 (@Matts_Tweeting) June 7, 2019

For some reason, known only to show producers, we were treated to yet more footage of the Anna, Sherif and Anton scenario. This was obviously superfluous to requirement considering Molly-Mae was about to walk in. As soon as she did, Anton immediately announced "Operation Double A has been cancelled. Now we’re going for Operation MMA and it’s well and truly underway". Bless.

THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE SEXY

Callum – shocker of shockers – got some lens love!! Last night, Callum garnered even less camera time than Yewande, so viewers were gobsmacked to see him chatted up by the new girl, who cited he had the three things she's after - "tall, teeth and a tan." But that would just tie things up too neatly re-coupling wise, wouldn't it... Fireman Michael was also an option, but he probably thought the safest bet was his actual partner – the lovely Yewande. So he lobbed the gob on her during tonight's challenge. Speaking of which....

The all-important challenge – of running in slow-mo, in your scanties, and gack-looking runners. A challenge indeed. When the Islanders finally made it to their destination, they found the usual flurry of expected gender stereotypes in the guise of the 'Wild West.' Each boy completed a cowboy-themed course, involving an elaborate entrance through saloon doors, before stripping down to a blue bunting triangle, taming a bucking bronco and flinging horseshoes, before rescuing the girl of their choice by propping their arse in their face.

RECOUPLING CONDENSED

Listen, spare me the protracted "I'm coupling with this person because blah, blah, blurrgh", here's who clung on to who for the chance of bagging £50k. Let's recap:

Amy chose Curtis (obvs)

Anna chose current partner Sherif

Amber chose Anton (because he's good telly) over current partner Callum

Yewande chose current partner Michael

Lucie chose Joe (despite those bet on white jeans)

That left Molly-Mae the choice of Tommy and Callum. You do the maths.

Upon leaving the villa, 28-year-old said of his time in there: "There were definitely people in there that I was closer to and maybe if the opportunity had come to speak to those people more it might have been a little bit different. But ultimately I’m 28, I’ve had a couple of serious relationships, I know what I’m looking for and it just didn’t come through the door on this occasion."

TWITTER SPEAKS

Love has been pouring in for Curtis, not only in how he handled the Molly-Mae situation, but just for generally being Curtis.

Oi Curtis is well funny man. He comes out with some proper good one liners #loveisland — Em (@JGBD_ox) June 7, 2019

This is brilliant, absolutely love Curtis!! #loveisland — Lauren Jarvis (@lozzzjarvis) June 7, 2019

LOOL Curtis has to win love island what a man 🤣🤣 — Ricky Fernández (@RKYFDZ) June 7, 2019

This Curtis is the real deal.#loveisland — Ọmọ Yiko (@OsaremeE) June 7, 2019

Some further thoughts...

My burning question remains: "Why is Lucie still sleeping on the sofa?!"

Line of the night has to be from Yewande: "It was like kissing my brother, but in a good way?"

We have our first Love Island bromance of 2019:

Tommy and Anton are the best couple in the villa #loveisland

pic.twitter.com/XRBLvgp9FU — Alanna Myles (@Alannamylesx) June 7, 2019

Online Editors