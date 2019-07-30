Over half a million Irish viewers tuned in to watch Limerick rugby player Greg O’Shea be crowned winner of Love Island with Newcastle 21-year-old Amber Gill last night.

Love Island: Over half a million Irish people tune in to see Greg and Amber win

There have been 653,000 views across Virgin Media Two and the Player, with audience numbers doubling year on year for the grand final.

Meanwhile, the series proved to be a hit online with total live and catch-up streams currently tracking at 13 million.

According to the station, Virgin Media Two had a record breaking share of viewing performance yesterday, delivering the highest ever daily average share of viewing in the channel’s ten year history for both Adults over 15 and Adults 15-44.

On average, 372,000 people watched the show live on Virgin Media Two.

In the UK, more than 3.6 million people watched on as Greg scooped the €50,000 – which he graciously shared with partner Amber.

A further 400,000 fans streamed the episode on non-TV devices such as phones and tablets, according to ITV.

The climax of the ITV2 dating series was watched by 3.63 million, up slightly from the 3.56 million who tuned in to watch Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham win last year.

Greg and Amber beat bookies' favourites Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury and are the first winning pair who have not been together for the majority of the series.

Rugby player Greg (24) only entered the villa in the July 16 episode as the very last bombshell of the two-month series.

He said: "I never thought this was going to happen at any stage.

"I wasn't even in the villa two weeks ago, I wasn't here two weeks ago and obviously the public saw us kick it off and it just went from there."

Amber said: "It's amazing, I have no words."

Online Editors