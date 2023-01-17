| 0.5°C Dublin

Love Island is back ⁠— and so is the nagging sense of unease

Tom Peck

Who of us is to say that there is anything necessarily wrong with smearing Immac over your pectorals

Franschhoek, just outside Cape Town, is a very easy place to fall in love. There’s an old tram that used to take grain between the farms that overlook the Franschhoek valley, in the most beautiful corner of the most beautiful town on earth. But now all the farms are wine farms and the tram takes tourists from wine tasting to wine tasting.

I happened to fall in love there once, but all I got out of it was a wife and a family. These days, if you fall in love in lovely Franschhoek you also get to be the face of a range of internet fashion chains and you might even bag the exclusive Instagram tie up for a brand new in car air freshener. Them’s the breaks.

