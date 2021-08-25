Love Island finalists believe that Millie and Liam were ‘worthy winners’ of the hit show as they adjust to life outside the villa

Love Island’s runner-up couple with Irish roots Chloe and Toby say coming second is the “cherry on the top of the cake”, and think winners Millie and Liam will make it in the real world.

The pair came second in Monday night’s Love Island final, where Millie and Liam were crowned the winners and split the $50,000 cheque.

Toby’s mother sparked excitement amongst fans on Sunday night when she came into the villa with an Irish accent, and Mayo roots.

Now that the pair are out of the villa, Chloe said she is “over the moon” that Millie and Liam won the show.

“I love that they won! I absolutely love it. Rightfully so! If it wasn’t us, we would like it to be them,” she said, adding that she couldn’t see them with anyone else.

After leaving the villa Chloe shared that they are “stronger now than ever” after the Casa Amor incident.

Toby said he decided to try again with Chloe after Casa Amor because, “throughout the whole journey I was true to myself and the next step in being true to myself at that point in time was saying that Chloe was the one and telling Abi and Mary and then, just try and recover what we had before. And luckily it worked!”

Meanwhile, in third place Faye and Teddy have said said they will “likely” move in together now that the show is over.

“We have spoken about it and I think we will likely get a place together but I will probably still spend two, three nights - depending on schedules at work - in Devon,” said Faye.

“Teddy will still have his own space, to be able to see friends, family but it will be our place and we will still spend time apart until we want to be with each other fully. I think that’s our next step,” she said.

Faye admitted she wasn’t surprised that Millie and Liam won the show, “they are worthy winners,” she said.

“That’s a relationship that’s been tested to the absolute max and they’ve come back from the brink. What a beautiful couple, inside and out. They are amazing,” she said.

While fourth place finalists Kaz and Tyler said it will be “weird” and “surreal” to not wake up in the Love Island villa again.

“It’s a surreal feeling. That’s all we’ve known for all of these weeks. To not wake up in the morning and see your friends and not waking up to make the coffees - it’s going to be weird,” said Tyler.

Kaz recalled meeting her Liberty for the first time, and their friendship that blossomed over the eight weeks.

“When I got out of the jeep I was in front of Libby and I met Libby for the first time and we instantly connected. We got along so well and were literally best friends.

“Neither of us could pop the champagne bottle, there were so many nerves but so much excitement and it went by so fast but felt like it was happening in slow motion at the same time,” she said.