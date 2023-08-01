Love Island finale: ‘This season was the most chaotic one yet and I loved every second of it’

As the summer season of Love Island comes to an end, here’s a look back at why it was so gripping and what they did differently this time around

Once you start watching Love Island, there’s no going back. Last year, I joined millions of other viewers who are happy to devote almost every night between the hours of 9pm and 10pm to watch some of the most physically attractive people on earth making decisions that will make you want to rip your hair out. This season didn’t feel like as much of a chore though. I was gripped every evening – rooting for the most chaotic cast of people I’ve seen before – it was great reality TV.

Now that Jess Harding and Sammy Root have won, let’s take a look back at the gloriously messy season.

It started out with a major change in formula: The audience was allowed to choose each couple, instead of letting the boys or girls choose who they wanted to be with. Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde – the only original couple voted together by the audience – did make it to the finale. The casting seems to be a major part of the season’s success – a group of accomplished interesting, diverse and slightly unpredictable contestants – most of whom seemed to be genuinely looking for love.

It looked like the Love Island fandom had a major impact on the success of the show because the producers seemed to be taking fan suggestions online into account. The audience votes did lead to some odd pairings though. After Molly Marsh and Mitchel Taylor were paired together, they seemed like a couple that would have easily made it to the end previously, with fans even predicting that they would win. Mitchel proved everyone wrong by showing us that it was possible for someone to grow clingy and possessive over someone you have just known for three days.

With Love Island Season 10 coming to an end, this season is deffo one of the BEST seasons of Love Island, the cast was casted perfectly, an unhinged, funny & entertaining cast. They deffo got a whole NEW team for this series bc they be doing a lot of twists😭#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/TXRo9pW3qu — Sana (@sanaravishing) July 29, 2023

Love triangle

When Zachariah Noble entered the villa as a bombshell, the now infamous love triangle was formed. We saw Mitchel wake Molly up in the middle of the night to whisper ‘Never talk to me again’. Mind you, these were still early days, everyone watching was struggling to understand how Mitchel’s brain worked when the very next day, he decided to immediately break his promise and earned himself the name ‘Messy Mitch’ when he continued to court Molly who was visibly uninterested.

One of the most shocking twists in recent reality TV history came a few weeks later. When Zach and Molly finally coupled up, Kady McDermott from season 2 of the show re-entered the competition. When Kady chose the contestant she was most attracted to – Zach – Molly was immediately asked to leave the villa. Other contestants jumped out of their seats, people gasped and looked in disbelief at each other. Anyone who watched it was frantically searching for someone to discuss the explosive episode with.

Tyrique and Ella. Pic: ITV Pictures

The girls of the season were one of the most likeable I’ve ever seen on reality TV – Whitney Adebayo has been lauded as one of the ‘realest’ contestants of the season. It did change around a bit as the season progressed but it seemed like some real friendships were made.

And of course, we can’t miss out the part where all the islanders began whispering amongst themselves. League of Ireland player Scott van der Sluis was accused of being a ‘game player’. Of course, you only see an hour of what they experience every day but you could see people turn against one contestant and make assumptions about his character. But it didn’t fizzle out or cause a fight, Scott decided to be civil invited everyone to the fire pit to clear the air and to squash rumours about him – immediately making him a fan favourite.

Every week, Casa Amor – where the male and female contestants are split up and bombarded with new bombshells to test how faithful they are – delivered a fresh batch of drama. First, Molly returned and created an uproar online. Then Tyrique, who spent the first half of the season complaining that he ‘missed the game’ decided to stay faithful for the first time but his partner Ella returned with a different partner. The tension cut through the screen and fans wondered if the season’s only solid couple at the time would go separate ways.

The best and newest addition to the season was The Grafties. This was an award show for the islanders – with titles for being flirty, snakey, making mad moves or for going head-to-head with another contestant. Contestants who won less than flattering titles tried to defend themselves only for the producers to roll the tape and expose what they actually did. Truths came out, people were called ‘d*ck heads’ and plenty of laughter and tears were involved.

Whitney and Tyrique’s original rap song ‘Bad B*tch’ from their talent show has been doing the rounds on social media with people using the iconic lines ‘I can be a baddie and a lady’ in their TikToks. The season and it’s contestants have already gone viral countless times. Each couple have dedicated fan followings and with Jess Harding and Sammy Root winning the final, they’re ready for their spot in the limelight. Whatever becomes of them, fame and fortune or just a fleeting five minutes – it was a golden season.