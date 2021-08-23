| 17.8°C Dublin

Love Island fans go mad for Toby’s Irish Mammy… and the ‘Mayo4Sam’ memes roll in 

Ciara O'Loughlin

Although the Emerald Isle isn’t well repped in Love Island with no Irish finalists, we’ve claimed Tony as one of our own after his Irish mammy entered the villa last night. 

Toby’s mother sparked an ‘is she Irish?’ debate on Twitter after viewers noted her west of Ireland brogue. 

Toby’s official Instagram account confirmed her home county, writing; “Toby’s mum is indeed Irish. She’s from a place called Mayo! For everyone asking.”

In the penultimate episode of the eight-week series, the islanders saw their family for the first time since leaving the villa.

But in true Covid style, it was in a socially distanced manner. 

Toby Aromolaran has become a fan favourite since he decided to re-couple with Chloe after coupling up with two other women, Abi and Mary. 

As Twitter often does, it went crazy last night with memes after the revelation was made that Ireland isn’t completely devoid from the Love Island final. 

Toby’s Twitter account, which is being managed by family, wrote: “A lot of people saying they love the fact Toby’s mum is from Mayo, the West Coast of Ireland! We see you guys.”

While a fan said: “No but imagine if Mayo wins Love Island through Toby’s mam AND the All Ireland, damnnn.”

Another wrote: “I want to hear Toby’s Mam say Mayo for Sam, just once, and I’ll die happy.”

And a third commented: “I think it’s very obvious why Toby is crying, his mam clearly told him that Mayo beat the dubs in the All Ireland semi final.”

