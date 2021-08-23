Love Island fans go mad for Toby’s Irish Mammy… and the ‘Mayo4Sam’ memes roll in 

Although the Emerald Isle isn’t well repped in Love Island with no Irish finalists, we’ve claimed Tony as one of our own after his Irish mammy entered the villa last night.

Toby’s mother sparked an ‘is she Irish?’ debate on Twitter after viewers noted her west of Ireland brogue.

Toby’s official Instagram account confirmed her home county, writing; “Toby’s mum is indeed Irish. She’s from a place called Mayo! For everyone asking.”

How Toby's meeting with his mam should have went-



Toby: so mum, what do you think of chlo-



Toby's mam: MAYO FECKING BET DUBLIN TOBY #LoveIsland #mayoforsam — Amy Walsh (@walshy_amy) August 22, 2021

In the penultimate episode of the eight-week series, the islanders saw their family for the first time since leaving the villa.

But in true Covid style, it was in a socially distanced manner.

Toby Aromolaran has become a fan favourite since he decided to re-couple with Chloe after coupling up with two other women, Abi and Mary.

As Twitter often does, it went crazy last night with memes after the revelation was made that Ireland isn’t completely devoid from the Love Island final.

Can I remind people that Toby's mum is from Mayo. 2021 is going to be OUR year, ya whey #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GOdDMJ7Sy3 — Catherine Gallagher (@Cather_i_ne) August 22, 2021

Toby’s Twitter account, which is being managed by family, wrote: “A lot of people saying they love the fact Toby’s mum is from Mayo, the West Coast of Ireland! We see you guys.”

While a fan said: “No but imagine if Mayo wins Love Island through Toby’s mam AND the All Ireland, damnnn.”

Great that Toby will be out of #LoveIsland in time to watch Mayo in the final — â¨ (@fizzyallie) August 22, 2021

Another wrote: “I want to hear Toby’s Mam say Mayo for Sam, just once, and I’ll die happy.”

Well look, even in Mayo don't get the All Ireland title I firmly believe Toby and Chloe are this season's winners and that's as good a bringing Sam home tbh #LoveIsland — Daniel (@Dmcg92) August 22, 2021

And a third commented: “I think it’s very obvious why Toby is crying, his mam clearly told him that Mayo beat the dubs in the All Ireland semi final.”