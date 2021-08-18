Love Island Episode 45: The annual 'baby challenge' continued to be the best contraceptive...

Let's just say it; Faye needs to get over herself. Her disinterest in the baby task is understandable, but her being mean to Liberty is TOTALLY out of order. There was poor Libs, heading over for a chat in the kitchen because she'd been picking up on bad vibes and didn't want Faye to feel excluded. That went well…

Iâve never disliked anyone in #loveisland history more than I do Faye. Liberty â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/ojtzWvVfmh — christelle. (@fentibetter) August 18, 2021

When Lib retreated, Kaz made reference to Faye's "roast" and said, "We got proper roasted" but they didn't retaliate. In short; Faye can give it but she can't take it.

just saw this comment on instagram and im creased at how accurate it is 😭 if someone said the same to faye she would go mental but its ok bc she only said it to kaz xx #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/52GXUXkXnx — Luna (@Lunaa__Z) August 18, 2021

The baby challenge continued to be the best contraceptive...

They should've seen this annual event coming, but Millie was so shocked by the inevitable that she did her now patented blowup doll shocked face. The men maintained the facade of being parental geniuses while all the females were proper not into it because, you know, the future. None of them could agree on a name – apart from Jiberty (Tommy) and Aaron & Mary (Sienna, SiSi for short) who agreed immediately; so who's least compatible now, WHA?

• Toby named their son Marley – only after the kyboshing of Fabrice and Armani

• Liam named their baby Jackson because "he's half welsh and half Essex"

• Ironically, Faye couldn't handle someone taking all the attention and screaming in the Villa, so Mummy jumped into a cupboard to avoid automated daughter Remi while roaring (among other things) "I don't have time for this life."

• Kaz named her baby Benjamin after her brother, which Tyler couldn't disagree with for obvious reasons.

As for how everyone got on? Toby seemed to be doing surprisingly well – until he got bored, insisted Chloe take a turn to teach their son "about life", before dropping poor Marley on his head.

The boys had been looking after the baby's for a fair whack of the morning, so they got to head out for the afternoon, much to the abject horror for the women literally left 'holding the baby'. While their significant others were immersed in a wall of wails, the men enjoyed playing a few holes. Badly. Still, at least they got to race in the Golf Buggies. Love Island; the only place where gender stereotypes are not only allowed but encouraged. Possibly why it's so popular.

Fayeâs baby 5 mins after Teddy leaves the villa with the lads #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bT3xk2AS54 — chaiandfoxes (@chaiandfoxes) August 18, 2021

How did the girls get on back at the ranch?



Kaz – being a multifaceted tour de force – tried tending to two babies in tandem, resulting in the dismemberment of Marley's arm (mum Chloe was AWOL). Mary & Aaron won the challenge, the rest passed, while Chloe & Toby and Faye & Teddy failed. Whenever there's a party, someone gets dumped from the Island. They were all summonsed to the FirePit, whereupon the usual text deluge commenced. In short, Kaz announced what was about to happen, while everyone started off pensively into the middle distance.



The first couple saved: Chloe & Toby

Second: Millie & Liam

Third: Liberty & Jake (him always wiping the 'libstick' off his face; very telling)

Fourth: Faye & Teddy, which was very surprising

So that left Kaz & Tyler and Mary & Aaron in the bottom, which is mad considering my Twitter algorithm was all "Who saved them?!" Honestly, it was like Brexit all over again.

Cutting an increasingly long story short; Kaz & Tyler were saved, so it was time for Aaron plus his dodgy hairdo, and Mary with her oversized man shirts to be sent packing five days before the final.



Tomorrow night; let's assume it's the Twitter challenge or the lie detector test because - somehow - Liberty sees Jake's true colours - to the point where she dumps her mic and properly bawls her eyes out.

Tweet of the night…

Omg seeing Liberty cry like that is horrible 🥺🥺 #LoveIsland — Tyne-lexy (@tynelexyclarson) August 18, 2021

Key takeaway…

I was convinced all of these couples would win at one point in time, and then EVERYONE MESSED UP #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WuvntqG5Pd — fumeing (@fumeing) August 18, 2021

