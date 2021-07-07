Love Island Episode 9: The Lucinda Appreciation Society convenes

Have I been triple screening between the #ENGDEN game, Love Island and Twitter for the past hour? Indeed I have, and the head is bent.

Moaning dispensed; now that the villa has been scrubbed from top to bottom after an intruder penetrated the periphery last night, it's time for new ladies, Millie and Lucinda (AKA Aaron Connolly's ex-girlfriend), to be treated to a three-course meal delivered by three different males of their choice. But first…

Well, there had to be a load of Beach Hut reactions from the likes of Jake and Brad, plus everyone else who is there to play the field and – as a result – predestined to be booted by the voting public ASAP.

Love Island contestant Lucinda Strafford

Love Island contestant Lucinda Strafford

Liberty, meanwhile, said: "I can’t lie. I did feel nervous. They’re stunning girls. Jake might banter with one of them better.”

Love, it's not about any banter. Like Toby et al mentioned last night, it's about "you want to feel like you're punching". In other words, they want the trophy to feed possibly a shockingly stunted ego. Case and point: Jake.

"Nice girls..blonde"

BLONDE IS NOT A PERSONALITY TRAIT WTF #LoveIsland — Thisismyface (@this1ismyface) July 7, 2021





Mille and Lucinda go flirting

Despite both of them saying they liked Toby, neither of them picked him. As for Jake? Well, he came up a bit short.

BOTH OF THE GIRLS GIVING HUGO A CHANCE IS JUST WHAT I NEEDED #loveisland pic.twitter.com/9AlZAUdlsA — Love Island Commentator Holly (@Smithers1901) July 7, 2021





Let's keep this brief. Millie chose Aaron to make her starter (guac, mozzarella, usual bits and bobs), Liam for her main course (he mentioned chicken), and Hugo to share a dessert with (a load of sh*t on a plate).

Whereas Lucinda went with Brad for starters (chorizo and prawns on bruschetta), Hugo for main course (cheese with a sprinkling of pasta), and Aaron for dessert (another load of sh*t on a plate).

While Twitter was fierce happy for Hugo, they were less enthused for Aaron on account of his ego getting more engorged by the end of proceedings – so much so that he went and dumped "fiery", ‘doesn't want to be left holding all the babies’, Sharon.

Sharon must really be going through it to be venting to Toby #LoveIsland — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) July 7, 2021





While both girls said they liked "nice" Hugo, Millie leaned more towards Liam - ‘cause she's "never met anyone who's 6ft 6, and I find that extremely fit".

meanwhile Lucinda clearly had the hots for Brad. Which is annoying. Especially as he wheeled out the "I think you’re absolutely stunning, 100pc my type, you honestly are" garble for the third time.

Final thought; Liam may have brought a bit of chicken, but he also brought an entire vat of cheeeeeeeeeese.

Liam and Millies chat actually made me feel unwell #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bc0GraCm9D — payten (@paytenmae_) July 7, 2021





Tweet of the night

The way men invent a story instead of just admitting they don't want you is SCARY. The emotional maturity is on 0. https://t.co/etw5AfIdBf — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 CEO of Yelling 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ChantayyJayy) July 7, 2021







Key takeaway

Nah this is the WORST line up of boys ever I literally want every single one of them out! Not Hugo though, thatâs my baby. #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) July 7, 2021