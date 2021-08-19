Love Island Episode 46: Teddy asks Faye to be his girlfriend, while 'Jiberty' is no more

Liam is 22 today, so Millie whipped up some "banging" pancakes for him. Not a euphemism. Unfortunately for the Birthday Boy, that's where the celebrations ended given Liberty broke it off with Jake – not that he recalls it that way…

But first; highly-orchestrated romance was very much in the air as Faye and Teddy are first to be invited on their final, epic date, prompted by a message reading: “Faye and Teddy, it’s time for your final date. Please get ready to leave the villa #rosetotheoccasion #balivibes” So, in short, production threw a load of rose petals into a large trough of water. Not just a scattering; it looked like the pair were waist-deep in a vat of chum. There could've been anything under there, eels, piranas, IT. Once immersed, they naturally started declaring their feelings at each other (not 'to', definitely 'at' each other).

Them stood in that pool looks like a sims glitch #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Kc5hgQCuDI — Pol🌛 (@poyllop) August 19, 2021

Faye told Teddy: “I thought I just needed to stay on my own, and I wasn’t going to open up to you but it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done... I was almost waiting for that opportunity for you to f*** up so I could run instead of falling for you.” As the sentimentalizing continued, Teddy asked her to be his girlfriend - and she guffawed in his face, which he took as an affirmative.

Shortly after they arrived back, once Faye had showered her fellow Islanders with her boob petals, Kaz and Tyler headed off for their "first and final date" on the Island. For the first half, they were subjected to the business end of a horse, before being serenaded by a string quartet stuck in those rogue slo-mo vortexes that lurk around the Villa as they sat at a table filled with flowers and bubbles.

Iâm so so sorry I canât find to credit the person that made this. But they deserve the Nobel Peace Prize. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/AUyJVQN6wD — Iain Stirling | ON TOUR IN SEPTEMBER (@IainDoesJokes) August 19, 2021

Tyler, making it clear he wasn't looking to move beyond being exclusive, said to Kaz: “I honestly can’t wait to begin our journey on the outside. Obviously, there is a next step... which is kind of like the elephant in the room a little bit. Hopefully, on the outside, we can take steps towards that and that’ll be the end goal... I’m talking about boyfriend and girlfriend, that’s what I’m talking about. It’s a big thing.” Then said he was going to move in with her, meet her family, all the usual things you tell a significant other when you want them to know how much they mean to you... Before departing for the Villa, the pair engaged in some obligatory slow dancing at sloth-speed.

Lib sees the light...

It culminated in the pair quibbling over the choice of nautical vehicle they wanted to enjoy on their "dream date." He kept saying a yacht, she kept saying "something like a yacht" – until he told her she meant a yacht. Then, he took a selfie, complete with classic narcissistic projection about how he was the one always having to take the photos, he didn't look good in the photos ("ears look massive", "my eyes are closed"). When Lib tried telling him he looked good in the photos, he started jibing "it's all about you, you, you." Then, doubling down on the patronizing, he ended the conversation with a "Bless."

Naturally, Liberty's finely honed womanly intuition started clanging because – shortly afterward – she legged it from the Villa, only to be followed by Faye. Amid the sobs and the heaves, Lib managed to impart that she feels it, in her heart, that he isn't into her. And she wants to walk away with her "head held high."

Me looking for my drunk friend outside the club #loveisland pic.twitter.com/2G5NILSQQj — Alex (@alexr_241) August 19, 2021

Pulling Jake to break up with him, she said – among other things: "I hope you find a girl who wears blazer dresses, that's clean and tidy." Jake insisted it was "banter" about her "snoring" and her "long nose hairs", while Liberty said she felt that "some comments are unnecessary... I like you for who you are, and that's not being reciprocated."

If you're wondering why Liberty keeps discussing her messiness, that's because Jake kept bringing it up. The latest jibe of which involved him saying she was giving him the dreaded "ick" when he saw how messy the girls' dressing room was. If you're also thinking, "Man, he caved to the breakup quickly!" you are not alone. Most of Twitter echoes those feelings. Perhaps he wanted it expedited so he could quickly tell the boys that it was a "mutual" breakup, before then requesting a pair of sunglasses to hide the fact that he wasn't crying.

Tweet of the night…

Jake didn't even fight for Liberty.

He clearly never liked her. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/QiUux6B3jG — The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) August 19, 2021

Key takeaway... tomorrow night, they're either getting back together or leaving the Villa. Everyone hopes it's the latter.

THEY GOT THE YACHT, HER DREAM DATE - WHICH PRODUCER AM I FIGHTING? 😭😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/WnaJCjpDNq — Paige (@paigeastylist) August 19, 2021

Love Island returns tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.