Love Island Episode 44: We all endured the horror of The Villa 'Talent Show'

Yikes to this entire episode.

OK, on the plus side, a positive from the resulting 'Least Compatible Couple' fallout is perhaps that maybe it's brought couples closer together... possibly?

While Faye had the expected meltdown after deducing - with a little help from a departing Priya - who had voted for her and Teddy (Kaz & Tyler, Liam & Millie, and Jake & Liberty), what was more surprising was the beef between Kaz and Aaron 2.0. The original Aaron would not have approved.

But first...

Faye came straight out and told Aaron & Mary that herself and Teddy voted for them as they "were new." Chloe was quick to chime in that she and Toby didn't vote for them, neither did Mary or Aaron. So it wasn't hard to figure out that Millie & Liam, Jake & Liberty, and Tyler & Kaz voted for them.

I'm screaming Chloe truly fears Faye. How can she say not voting for her was the BEST thing she's ever done LMAO???#LoveIsland — CEO of Yelling (@ChantayyJayy) August 17, 2021

Discussing his and Faye’s nominations, Teddy admitted: “I feel hurt by the guys’ decisions, more so because they haven’t given me honest opinions. So I am going to look at them very differently from here on out."

Faye added: "When people haven’t voiced it and then been our biggest supporter and then been cheering us on and stuff, it does hurt because I do care about your guys’ opinions." Apart from Jake's, that is. She proper hates Jake now by all accounts thanks to his penchant for awkward smirking. As for Liam and Millie? Millie was low-key lurking in the kitchen and Liam went proper AWOL for the first half of the fireworks.

Relative newbies Mary and Aaron took major issue with Kaz and Tyler

Why? Because they voted the relative newbies less compatible than proper newbie newbies Brett & Priya. When Mary and Aaron approached them to have a go, no one was prepared for just how primed Kaz is for combat with her eloquence. This could be summarised by personal favourite: "Don't ask me a question if you can not handle the answer."

Aaron is a PUNK. He walked away from the conversation and got mad when Kaz continued it elsewhere??? Now you're yelling like a hyena?? #LoveIsland — CEO of Yelling (@ChantayyJayy) August 17, 2021

The "talent show" was shoehorned in...

Amidst the aftermath of all this drama, producers then insisted Islanders partake in a talent show *jazz hands* because what better way to break the tension than having Jake and Liberty murder You're The One That I Want! Spare a thought for Hugo; he really would've loved getting into this, what with him going through a phase of sporadically bursting into song. My, Mr. Hammond really would've relished the opportunity to properly showcase his pipe prowess.

Jiberty did their Grease-themed duet which was suitably flat as, Millie banged out what was reportedly Ed Sheeran on a keyboard, Chloe did some maths-themed entertainment a la The Vorderman; Teddy B dropped a rhyme; Tyler brushed up on his life painting skills while Kaz reclined on a chez lounge. Still unaware of how badly her Ariel costume was received by viewers, Mary quipped: "I could give myself the ick doing this, never mind anyone else." Indeed. What did she do? She tapped dance while cackling her head off. Partner Aaron did some ball tricks with fellow footballer Toby which mainly involved lobbing balls into the pool.

And then Faye just got up and shouted at people. That was it. That was the act. As for Liam? He can neither sing nor dance, but he can rock a gold chain and a hip swivel like Sir. Tom.

Tweet of the night...

IMAGINE A DUO OF MILLIE ON THE PIANO AND LIAM SINGING I WOULD LAUGH SO HARD 😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/ldAeQBVtbx — denis loves chloe and toby (@overdumbseason) August 17, 2021

Key takeaway…

Wait until Faye realises that nobody was straight up to her about the brown lippie and the panstick. Thatâs the real crime here #LoveIsland — Emer McLysaght (@EmerTheScreamer) August 17, 2021

Love Island returns tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.