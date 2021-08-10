Love Island Episode 38: A bombshell, Feddy reunite and it takes six men to free Jake from a sticky situation

Love Island is just like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get.

Only you do know what you're going to get because there's that label on the back.

OK, so Love Island is a bit more of a hastily selected pic'n’mix, much like the spread Aaron laid on for Mary in tonight's show. But first…

News. BIG news. HUGE.

You know how the coffee delivery in the morning is SUCH a big deal? Well, Matthew brought a coffee for Priya because he "feels like she was built for me". She then invited him for a push-up challenge while wearing a thong (and let him win).

It would seem this pair mean business at the business end of proceedings.

In the Beach Hut Priya said was really warming to Matthew, adding "maybe there will be a bit of touching" but in a CBeebies voice, because that's how Priya roles.

She even refused to kiss him on the mouth during tonight's challenge. More on that lower down the page. Elsewhere, Aaron brought an iced coffee for Mary, which essentially means they're married now.



Feddy are a go

It's been almost a week and Faye finally admits that there was no excusing her behaviour during last Friday's episode. With Millie and Chloe now on hand to reaffirm just how out of order her actions were (feedback of which would have been most appreciated at the time, but they were probably too scared to intervene) seemed to ground her, galvanising her for the warranted apology.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, she said: "I never think about Future Faye, actually I sabotage her at every turn."

Sooooo, after another pep talk from Millie, Faye invited Teddy for a talk – or, rather "an adult, quiet conversation".

By the firepit, she said: "No one should be spoken to like that...for me to react like that, it means I care about you a lot." Naw. That's sweeeeet? Or unnerving. She's being honest, and that's a start?

Anyway, they kissed after he confirmed that he wasn't interested in getting to know Priya, and everyone jumped in the pool to celebrate...

Jumping into the pool to celebrate??Every islander is complicit in this toxic Teddy and Faye mess - dump them all #LoveIsland — Amelia Dimoldenberg (@ameliadimz) August 10, 2021





In order to lure Teddy back into her bed, Faye sported a cheese wire thong, which is not conducive for sleep.

Teddy, however, wasn't messing about; while he did agree to share a bed, he refused to engage in kisses – unlike Toby and Chloe, Mille and Liam, plus Jake and Liberty, who were getting up to ALL sorts. MINE EYES.

why do they feel the need to show that 😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/lSJAkwjJiC — chirsty (@artiisland) August 10, 2021





Aaron pulls Chloe for a chat before Mary

Despite trying to reassure Toby (by winding him up) that she wasn't interested in getting to know Aaron (AKA Toby 2.0), Chloe spent a fair portion of tonight's episode getting to know Aaron.

To be fair, she did say she was 100pc with Toby and admitted she didn't know why, "probably because you've not mugged me off". To which Aaron responded: "OK, so basically I have to be a pr**k then I'm in with a chance."

Itâs good to see him stressing he deserves it 😂😂😂#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ctJSi5eXdE — its_Keshkesh 🇨🇩🇨🇩 (@its_kerene) August 10, 2021





When it was Mary's turn, she played things low-key, saying: "So let's just skip this bit and decide how many kids we're gonna have."

Then she went into the Beach Hut and said she "didn't want to jump the gun, or anything". Nailed it. It obviously worked given the majestic spread of jellies, and whatever that was with the carrots, he asked his fellow Islanders to present later in the show.



In other news

• Looks like Kaz is going to branch out into photography once she leaves the villa given the photoshoot she orchestrated with Liberty. All the favourites were pulled out – seat straddle at the firepit, poolside stilettos, Page 3 Hair Toss. Well, you've got to kill time in there somehow.





• There was a challenge involving the boys dressing as sex gods, ripping off their tunics to reveal gold shorts, grabbing a giant globe and doing some squats in gooey oobleck (I know that thanks to the five-year-old watching Emily's Wonder Lab on Netflix on repeat), and then doing pull-ups while kissing their partner who was situated in a cloud. The best part? Jake getting proper stuck in...





• Oh, and another bombshell arrived. Probably for Priya. Sorry, Matt.

Time for another bombshell... 👀 Say hello to PHD student and model Brett, who's ready to settle down into his first ever serious relationship #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/W8secs5FHd — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 10, 2021





Tweet of the night





Key takeaway

Now tell me why my brain went straight to Lord Farquaad when I saw this 💀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/RGhobkpf4B — Connie (@colleyym) August 10, 2021





Love Island returns tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.