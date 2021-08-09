Love Island Episode 37: Six go dating, the obvious duo depart and Faye finally sees the error of her ways

It's official, the producers are on a mission to befuddle the viewing public JUST before the show ends in less than two weeks. But first... Picking up where we left off last night - with Abi, Mary, and Kaz, plus Dale, Tyler, and Jake teetering poolside - it was down to Chloe and Toby to deliver the respective fates to the two Islanders they had collectively decided to send home.

It was particularly hard for Toby to deliver the blow to the girls – given he had been coupled up with all three of them at some point and therefore were "part of my journey as well”.

Ambling speeches dispensed, Toby and the boys chose to send home Abi, while Chloe and the girls sent home Dale. The latter shared more of an intimate kiss with Faye than he did with the person he supposedly fancied (Mary), and said he wouldn't want to be leaving with anyone else apart from Abi. Whatever they get up to in the airport before their flight home is their business.



Priya and Aaron go dating

Not together – that would render this whole exercise UTTERLY redundant. Teddy received a text which read: “Teddy and Matthew, Priya would like to date you both, please get ready to head out to the garden #mendingbrokenhearts #kissoflife.”

Footballer Aaron's first date of choice – Mary – settled herself down at her table for two, mumbling: "Please say he's not a f***ing footballer."

Talking about the recently departed Dale during the date, Mary was quick to say "there was something missing" which was news to viewers, but anyway.

After all the important conversation was exhausted, such gems as "you've got really good teeth, another box ticked", they got down to job specs. When Mary expressed exasperation at him being a footballer, Aaron got fierce serious, saying: "We're not all the same."

His second date of choice, Chloe, had the time of her life. She seemed particularly tickled when Aaron said she should get to know him after how Toby's treated her.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Chloe cooed: "Aaron was con-fi-dent, he was cheeky. I won't lie, that is my type...I really wanted a little bit of revenge. I loved it." And if you want to know just how cheeky Aaron is, observe:







Sitting down to their date, thoughtful Teddy asked Priya if she was nervous, before querying what qualities she likes in a man. She obviously responded "athletic and intelligent" – which is Boris Johnson (her celebrity crush) in a nutshell.

When it was Matthew's turn, he seemed super impressed that Priya is on the cusp of becoming a newly qualified doctor, while also finding time to engage in her "passion" of ultra marathons (her most recent one took 12 hours. That's a lot of weeing in the woods). Speaking brute honesty, as only an Irish man can, Matt burred: "I'd rather bench weights and look like I'm fit rather than go through that torture."



As for how Faye took Teddy and Priya's date

She laid down on the terrace bench, telling Jake: "Not going to stress about it today, tomorrow, or next week, I'm not going to stress about it because stress gives me wrinkles, wrinkles need more botox and more botox might mean my face will drop."

Then she went downstairs to essentially mark her territory by doing a David Brent all over the situation because she needs work expressing her issues in a mature way. You know, as she manages to in the Beach Hut.

Speaking in there, she said: "Priya seems like a pleasant girl, nice job, and the type you want to bring home to your mum...Karma has come to get me."

Not really, as Teddy almost immediately informed a doe-eyed Priya that it wasn't worth pursuing him as his head was still with the woman who verbally abused him for hours last Friday night.

Speaking of which, an entire 72-hours-later (plus the small matter of a pretty Priya) has afforded Faye the gift of hindsight. Speaking with Millie, she said "I reacted mainly in a wrong way..." Thankfully, Millie responded with: "No, you OVERreacted."

This seemed to be something of a surprise for Faye, who retorted: "What, like, thanks for telling me now like three days later."

No time is a good time to hear you've been a complete muppet.



In other news

• Chloe did this to Toby. She preyed on his fears of (literally) being in a different league to Aaron 2.0. It was the best bit of the entire show so, undoubtedly this pair will be £50k richer in two weeks.



• Liam and Millie announced they are 'exclusive'. This does not mean they're boyfriend and girlfriend - that's an entirely new stratum of commitment altogether.

• Libby lost the magnetic bracelet Jake gave her. A sign from the universe. But then Chloe said she saw it on the bathroom floor. Yep, it was a slow night.



Tweet of the night

Key takeaway

