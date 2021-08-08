Love Island Episode 36: Laura announces the six Islanders at risk, new ‘bombshells’, and Jakes wears many hats

It's futile retreading Friday's exhaustive episode. Someone who couldn't let the events of the night go, however, was Jake.

Taking a break from raiding the hat accessory box, he pulled Faye aside for a chat, which is more than he did with girlfriend Liberty the night prior.



Is this not the old man in Jurassic Park? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/cqgHZdJqyM — Rebecca Gill (@bckygill_) August 8, 2021





Jake wanted to know how Faye was feeling the morning after the night before. She dove right in, saying she was more hurt by the footage of him "goading the boys" in Casa Amor than she was by Teddy's actions (and yet he got all the verbals).

Faye then added: "I'm upset because I trusted you." They agreed to "move forward" because Faye reckons they'll never see eye-to-eye, while Jake convinced himself she was fine with everything.



Then, just when he thought he was done placating the womenfolk, "girlfriend" Lib had to ask him for another chat.

She understandably felt the need to reiterate that she still wasn't happy with his comments about not wanting to "rip her clothes off".

His response? The usual "I made you MY GIRLFRIEND" as if that's the Holy Grail of her existence.



After all that has happened Jake continues to say âyOUr my GirLfRienDâ like if thatâs an excuse 🙄#Loveisland pic.twitter.com/NvT9iBv33U — lex (@d4rlingly) August 8, 2021





In other news

Faye, after Friday's marathon-long rant, confirmed with Teddy that she would "prefer to be done than be hurt".

While that's relatable, it doesn't give anyone the right to verbally abuse somebody else for hours on end without any notable intervention (sorry Dale, you did try).

Elsewhere, student-turned-master Toby gave previous partner Kaz some actual sound advice. He asked her how she can get into bed with Matthew after the "um, we're done" conversation without it being so awkward.



Not Toby giving real advice out ere #loveIsland — WakandaOlympian (@OlympianWakanda) August 8, 2021





Afterward, Kaz felt much lighter about her current situation, and confirmed the obvious to Tyler; that she was going to give him 100pc.

He was quick to reply: "and I'm gonna give you 100pc, that hasn't changed at all." Ummmmmm... *coughs Clarisse*



Laura crashes the club

Producers lined up a boozy trip to the Island Vibes Club, where the Islanders slow-mo montaged their way almost to the point of upsetting the space-time continum.

Thankfully, host Laura Whitmore arrived to remind them that they're on a game show; the public had been voting for their favourite boy and girl from the Island.

As it stands, the girls at risk are: Abi, Mary, and Kaz. Meanwhile, the boys at risk are: Dale, Tyler, and Jake.

Don't worry, Liberty was being soothed by Matthew, who was quick to pull her into his comforting moobs.

As ever, Laura/the producers didn't let the public know who was going because they have left it to the Islanders. Again.



New Bombshell details

Contestants must be dumped – in order to make way for new ones. Yep, you should see the revolving door, it's caked in fake tan and smeared in all sorts.

This hasn't stopped new 'bombshells' 24-year-old footballer Aaron, and 23-year-old medical student Priya, from pawing their way to the villa, through plumes of face primer and Lynx Africa.



Feast your eyes on TWO new bombshells 😍



Welcome medical student Priya and footballer Aaron! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9NJKkJ6h8j — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 8, 2021





The real insight into someone is who they admit to having a crush on. Over to you, Aaron: "Margot Robbie or Michelle Keegan." So far, so standard.

And you, Priya? "Boris Johnson. I have a soft spot for him. It’s the confidence but he is a total sweetheart on the inside and that’s what I like in a boy. He’s the prime minister, very driven but then on the inside, he’s a cuddly bear. I also love his blonde hair, that does it for me."

She seems a super judge of character. Presumably, producers are sending her in for Jake.



Tweet of the night

They need to STOP leaving the decisions to the islanders. They will always pick their friends and Jake will NEVER go home 😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/I0mAnocnvg — Saka Stan Account 🌸 (@just4bants4) August 8, 2021





Key takeaway

I really love the character development toby has gone through 😂 #loveisland — binta🤍. (@bintaa_x) August 8, 2021





Love Island returns tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.