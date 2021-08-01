Love Island Episode 30: Lillie spills the beans to Millie while Toby wants all the cake

I have a theory. We all experienced lockdown for so long, that we've forgotten the (very) basic rules of engagement.

Males have become more Neanderthal in nature, while females have become more submissive. You can't make such a sweeping statement about either gender and everything in between. Strength comes in many forms...



these men are not smart!! a shattered but strong girl with all the information from the other woman, all her raging mates rallying round her and they boys are still like " :) this is fine mate just be nice and it'll be sweet :)" cognitive sickness.. #loveIsland
— Beth McColl (@imteddybless) August 1, 2021



Oh, Tyler. Tyer, Tyler, Tyler. You could've been all our knights in shining armour, not just Kaz's. Instead, you went and fed her a load of rubbish, and - by extension - the viewing public.

Finally managing to pull Kaz aside for a chat, the previous partners went got straight down to it, with Kaz asking: "Why did you sleep in the bed?” You know, on the first night 'n all.

To be fair, Tyler's initial response was honest, with him saying: “I haven’t really got an answer for that." Only, he did have an answer for that.

He said: "On the first night in the villa, I laid there and didn't touch her." Um, because on the first night you slept in a bed with Amy. Who you weren't really into.

Bringing things back to brass tacks amid Tyler's flurry of "But we were on a lads' holiday, we were on a lads' holiday", Kaz said: "Choose your words carefully because it sounds like you're about to say 'the boys made me do it'." Which was essentially his underlying message.

Kaz added: “You need to understand that you came into this villa for me, but clearly not because you’ve cracked on with someone else. You gave me no reason to doubt you at all...You painted me the biggest dream. If I hadn't seen that picture, I would have not done anything and waited. I would have looked like a bigger d**khead standing over there. I think you’re playing the biggest game.”

Seizing the opportunity to dig a bigger hole for himself, Tyler said: “Everything I said to you was genuine," to which Kaz responded: “How was it genuine? If it was genuine, why didn’t you walk in here by yourself?”

All very good questions. Ones he was unable to answer sufficiently.

When the lads asked how the chat went, Tyler's answer was honest - for the second time in quick succession: "She tore me a new one." Yes. Yes, she did. And it was glorious.



Teddy talking about capped sympathy for Kaz is pure projection about his own situation. He is on a toxic femininity tip loooool #LoveIsland
— Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) August 1, 2021

Liam managed to pin down Millie for a chat

This could be summarised as a load of burblings from Liam trying to validate why he felt the need to "see if the grass was greener". ]

Mid-wear-down, Liam continued to play all the hits, including "Given the opportunity, I will never do that again, I promise you."

In the Beach Hut, he added: "She's special".

Yep, they're all special when they're sat in front of you. The following morning, things weren't any better for the poor large lamb...



Who ordered the awkward silence with a side of grovelling? #LoveIsland
— Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 1, 2021



And just when Liam didn't think his day could get any worse, the producers orchestrated an impressive bit of TV magic/emotional turmoil, which resulted in Millie's now patented "shocked blowup doll face". She "got a text" saying she was due to meet Liam's other woman.



Millie meets Lillie

There was so much to unpack from Millie's date with Lillie, what with the former asking for a complete debrief of Casa Amor.

Requesting the full lowdown, the key line from Lillie was: "I felt a strong connection and it was 100pc reciprocated."

Another bombshell was her admission that she had indeed kissed Liam more than once outside a challenge. Three times, in fact, in the space of one sitting.

Then, Lillie clarified the bed action, namely dropping that there was "cuddling", "leg tickling", and the utmost clanger was him saying things like: "'Oh, you're killing us.' He got a bit flustered and had to roll over in the bed."

That was the death knell of Millie and Liam's union. That didn't stop him from trying to gaslight his way out of it, however.



"You've hurt me and I don't trust you" #LoveIsland
— Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 1, 2021





In other happenings

Mary smelled something was off with Toby upon entering the villa, namely that he's been spending a lot of time making sure Abi feels OK.

Speaking in the Beach Hut she said: "Oh, you can crack on with your ex-missus who you mentioned zero times over the last few days." Wait 'til she finds out tomorrow night that - while he's still happy to get on down with her at lights out - he does have feelings for Abi... but his "head is with Chloe". Wow.

Meanwhile, Faye and Teddy worked out their differences. "Teddy's done wrong, but I've done wrong with how I've dealt with it..." Naaawww.

Accountability. Such an important and underutilised part of 21st century life. And it paid off when the pair literally kissed and made up on the terrace towards the end of the episode.



Tweet of the night

"Liam was taking it slow on the first day" #LoveIsland
Liam on the first day:
— Jamie Bolton (@JamieBolton) August 1, 2021





Key takeaway

The #loveIsland hostel is getting a bit too packed. When are they freeing up the voting so we can send some of these people PACKING.
— CEO of Yelling (@ChantayyJayy) August 1, 2021



Love Island returns tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.