Love Island Episode 26: Twitter does not want Liam to swap Millie for Lillie

So, did Liam do the honourable thing after kissing five girls during last night's challenge? That being sleeping outside with Jake and Teddy? No. No, he did not.

After asking Lillie for a chat (clearly, her lapdance made an impression), he accepted her invitation to sleep in his bed. Yes. You read that correctly.

As if Liam is actually going to break Millieâs heart, Iâm gobsmacked😶 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/YKpRUktDWk — mol (@molliesbennett) July 27, 2021





Before we tackle that, what was the action like over in the villa? In a state of stasis.

Apart from Chloe summonsing Dale for multiple chats. As for said conversations; they were suitably electric. Observe…

Chloe: "I don't like tall boys, I like tattoos. I can't remember – do you have a good body?"

Dale: "I feel like you need a man, not a boy. I used to be a boy."

Read More

Chloe's general consensus overall was: "I'm not into his chains. But I am willing to overlook his accessory choice."

I reckon, given half a chance, he'd pull a Toby and replace Chloe's affections for Abigail's.

Hugo targets “the Brunette” (Amy)

While unable to lash out the patented "Do you come here often" pick up line, Hugo was left with no further option apart from asking Amy: "What do you do for fun?"

Amy, knowing Hugo is a sports teacher and her backup ticket into the main villa ensured she slung a few sports-related activities in there, including "I like playing sports and going to the gym. I love tennis, I love squash."

Hugo, being part headmaster by way of Alan Partridge and Jay off Inbetweeners, responded thusly: "I reckon I’d absolutely thrash you to be fair!"

Still being (inexplicably, at this point) in a position of power, Hugo provided the following Beach Hut analysis: "Amy’s energy is spot on. She brings a lot to the table. I definitely feel like we vibe off each other. She wasn’t in my bed last night so who knows? Maybe tonight could be the night."

Oooor, she could continue to hedge her bets with Tyler, with whom she shared a bed last night. You know, after she asked him. And after he knocked her back.

But she was willing to hold out to see if he'd agree to it, despite Hugo laying it on 'fick. So thick, in fact, it must have collected in Amy's ears...

Hands down the most cringe moment of 2021 🏆 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lNnkHElIB6 — MemeGuru (@MemeGuru8) July 27, 2021





The sleeping arrangements

• Jake and Teddy slept outside – despite there being AMPLE extra room for Liam. And Tyler.

• Tyler accepted Amy's invitation to sleep in his bed.

• Liam accepted Lillie's invitation to sleep in his bed.

• Being rebuffed by Amy, Hugo settled for Kaila in his bed.

• Toby was spotted spooning Mary in his bed.

Over in the main villa – all the girls (even Chloe) chose to sleep either in the lounge or outside on the day beds.



Raunchy Races

Consider it exactly like the Olympics, but with more bodily fluids.

Hugo informed Casa Amor of the task at hand, you know, to remind the six girls in there that he exists. Or he's clearly double jobbing for producers; he does like to keep himself occuPIED.

At this point Hugo is the new Laura Whitmore. Heâs just presenting #LoveIsland now. — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) July 27, 2021





Given last night's antics, I was expecting more than just phones pinging like ninety. Both villas were tasked with a slew of challenges involving behind the bikeshed action.

Producers ensured Jake had to get involved by requesting that "the shortest boy kiss the girl he fancies most for 10 seconds".

Lunging at the blonde closest to him (Mary), he was the quickest out of the two villas, leaving Liberty to digest the news that her "boyfriend" had won that challenge.

Producers did spare a thought for Libs, saying the shortest girl needs to kiss the tallest boy. Despite knowing her "boyfriend" was the fastest in the same challenge, the "snog" between Liberty and Matthew was akin to a cat trying to dodge swallowing a bitter pill.



Lillie put "all her eggs" in Liam's proverbial basket

Speaking in the Beach Hut about Lillie, Liam said: “I do get on with Lillie, she’s a nice girl. I do think she is very attractive but I’m here just to have fun."

Speaking to her face to face, meanwhile, Liam told Lillie: “My head is with Millie. But I’m here, I’m not in the villa. I’ve known Millie for two and a half weeks and I've been spending every day with her. Where is your head at?”

Need you ask, Liam?! Bottom line is, Twitter is now echoing my train of thought from last night...Eyes on the prize, Jake.

whoâs trying to sabotage everyone elses relationship so he can win the 50k ???? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/g1nC5vWIAr — 🕊 (@mxltijzice) July 27, 2021





Tweet of the night

NOT MILLIE WEARING LIAMâS HOODIE😭😭😭😭 my heart is breaking for this girl LIAM YOU ARE CANCELLED #loveisland pic.twitter.com/qM0lZr0RQD — zoÃ« collier - hedley (@zocollierhedley) July 27, 2021







Key takeaway

theyâve sent pictures of the lads kissing â¦ FINALLY LOVE ISLAND HAS STARTED #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vgVvLOHIH7 — undefeated (@N0S0UFFLE) July 27, 2021





Love Island returns tomorrow at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.