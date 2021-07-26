I thought this was episode 24, not 25. Clearly, it's becoming an increasingly frenetic blur of wibbling boobs, bums, bared chests, and blank expressions. And now, like a zombie apocalypse, there's suddenly more of them – 12 more. But first... The original guys were lolling about in bed when Teddy got a text, insisting all the boys head off for a lads' holiday in Casa Amor.

As has become customary, they sneakily skipped out of the villa in now't but their dodgy socks and smalls combo, while their oblivious other halves were wittering on in the terrace about how complete each of them is as a couple.

The boys looking a bit too excited for casa amor... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/t8gMKiezFH — #1 hugo + tyler fan (@plzhidemeuh) July 25, 2021





With Liberty being the first to realise the boys had absconded, that heady mix of anticipation and trepidation kicked in.

In fact, Chloe was the only girl 100pc beside herself with unbridled glee. Flitting between all the accents, affectations, and hair flicking she could muster, she was summonsed to the Beach Hut to garble a string of words, among them:

"I’m f***ing buzzing. I just want to see them all and love them all...I’m game. I want to flirt, I want to snog, everyone knows I love to snog. I feel so smug. I’ve got the power again." Was she as enthused when the six non-descripts arrived? Not so much.

Read More

Girls send the boys packing

Before being tasked to pack for their respective partners (not making this up) Liberty said: "I don't think I'll get cheated on." To which Kaz, channeling most viewers across the UK and Ireland, responded: "Jake wouldn’t f***ing dare."

Surprisingly, Jake is under the impression he won't be turned either – now that he's branded himself as taken. Speaking with the new girls, he made a point of stating: "I’ve got a girlfriend. It’s official."

The self-proclaimed forbidden fruit then bleated to the boys: "You boys are all single men. None of you have a label on you. A label cements that thing. With me it definitely cements that thing. If I was in your shoes, I’d be thinking f*** it, if I’ve got something better, I’m going to chat to them and get to know them a bit more. This is once in a lifetime.”

Did you see what he's doing there? He's throwing his fellow "lads" under the bus by egging them on while he keeps his whistle clean(ish).

However, considering the very popular Lillie reckons she has adorable feet fit enough for a tootsie fetishist, he does have his work cut out for him. Eyes on the £50k prize, Jake. Eyes on the prize.

jake doesnât even see 6 new women he just sees 60 fresh toes #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6hGtGNhgTP — V (@villanelle99) July 26, 2021



As for how the packing went? Jake opened his suitcase to find Liberty’s gigantic bra, and two shoes of different sizes; Liam received Millie's precious Sagittarius necklace; Tyler finds himself with Kaz’s robe plus the wrong jeans, while Teddy is left without his aftershave.

Were any of these expressions of affection appreciated? That would be a rather large negatory.



Both villas got on down with the cringe

Given the level of antics on display in both abodes, the serious case of accompanying cringe makes it almost impossible to type. And yet, prevail I must!

The Girls played a very PG game of Never Have I Ever with the new lads. It was sedate, especially when compared with the Casa Amor, where they were lobbing gobs, kissing feet, and receiving lap dances via a very rudimentary game of Truth or Dare.

If you want to see who got up to what, feel free to search Twitter yourselves for a montage. All I can say is, my eyeballs are still in a state of distress.

For example; Liam, who's "very happy with Millie" enjoyed a three-way kiss with Dubliner Salma and Londoner Clarissa. Plus several other smooches with various people.





LIAM NO IDC IF ITS FOR A CHALLENGE THAT WAS OUT OF ORDERRRRRRRRR #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JvddlHvs1h — fifi (@fifi1234321) July 26, 2021





The only person who actually kept themselves to themselves was Jake. Yep. That Jake. Although he did interject which quite a few toe-sucking dares, asking the SAME question afterward... "What did it taste like." *shudders*



How is the Irish contingent doing?

"International DJ" Kaila seemed very charismatic and comfortable in her own skin, until the game of Truth or Dare took a tangent. She was dared to kiss the boy she fancied most (I think it was Tyler? Like I said, it was a blur). However, when given the opportunity, it was not reciprocated.

In fact, the same could be said for Salma. True, the latter shared that controversial three-way slurp fest with Clarissa and Liam, but – for the most part – the Irish ladies took a back seat.

As for Matthew back at the villa? Well, didn't he only get a round of applause for being Irish.

the way the girls started cheering when Matt said he was from Ireland #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/AWEXguRZEE — j (@jjasbrown) July 26, 2021





Tweet of the night

This better be Liam the whole of Casa Amor 😤 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IdI6vr3hDD — Panda🐼â¨ (@Panda94x) July 26, 2021





Key takeaway





iâm sorry these boys DO NOT compare to the girls #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bKHrAGfC08 — mclovin (@zooweemama321) July 26, 2021



Love Island returns tomorrow at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

Read More



