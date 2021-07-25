Love Island Episode 23: All the Dublin ladies, couple dumped and Hugo’s made about the ‘boy’

Once more unto the breach!

In the afterglow of Jake's nauseating "girlfriend proposal", Toby naturally tried to shoehorn a validation of his past actions. How? By declaring something along the lines of: "That's what it's all about, making mistakes and doing the wrong things, and feeling bad – for love!"

However, it's better summarised by the below tweet...

Toby does not give a ratâs arse about anyoneâs emotions but his own thatâs why he constantly acts selfishly and acts shocked when people call him out. #loveIsland — CEO of Yelling (@ChantayyJayy) July 25, 2021

Hugo's all about the 'boy'

The teacher and the student had yet another orchestrated conversation regarding Toby's disposable treatment of his partners since the show started.

Kicking off the conversation with a "Lay it on me, boy", Hugo added he hoped the 21-year-old's latest squeeze, Abigail, doesn't fall foul to the same fate as Kaz and Chloe. And so the cyclical conversation continued.

Cue Sports Day. PE teacher Mr. Hammond was at the helm, jumping into the fray to go head-to-head against Toby in – yes, you guessed it – a sack race. When the latter spouted the usual life-affirming insights about "winners winning, losers losing, and the game being the game", Mr Hammond, like most teachers, was armed with the quick no-nonsense retort of "I know you like playing the game, boy".

To be clear, this wasn't a sponsored segment for Nintendo, rather Hugo referring to Toby as "boy" - again. As deeply patronising as it is, given how the "hopeless romant" has portrayed himself so far - especially banging out the enraged bicep curls after the pink team won Sports Day - the term 'boy' is technically correct.

I actually refuse to believe this happened omg is he ok #loveisland pic.twitter.com/2fa2YHXJz3 — michael phillips. (@_MPhillips96) July 25, 2021

One couple was dumped from the Island

As Abigail and Tyler are new, they and their partners - Kaz plus the increasingly jammy Toby - were exempt from the public vote.

The three couples left standing at the firepit, and therefore the ones viewers weren't bothered voting for, were Lucinda and Aaron, Chloe and Hugo, plus Faye and Teddy.

The first "couple" declared safe was...Hugo and Chloe. Naturally, Hugo seized the opportunity to confirm that Chloe is "too close" to him to find him romantically attractive, in any way. He then mimed drawing a line under the most awkward of conversations, before proclaiming he was off to "eat sweets".

WHO KEEPS SAVING CHLOE AND HUGO?! REVEAL YOURSELF NOW!! 😒😒😒😒#LoveIsland — sept 🇸🇱 (@septimusajprime) July 25, 2021

As for who was booted home? It was down to Kaz to tell everyone that the couple receiving the fewest votes, and therefore dumped, were Lucinda and Aaron. What was the first thing Lucinda did? Sit down, clutching her phone...not hug Aaron.

Hey, at least she'll get out early to see Brad! Plus we won't have to listen to her say "REEEAAALLLAAAAAAYYYY" every time someone new guy says "you're pretty" during Casa Amor. Speaking of which...

Some Casa Amor Newbies

Given how muted this season has been met, producers have obviously decided to spice things up by introducing not one, not two, but THREE Irish people into the mix.

We have 20-year-old model/influencer Salma Naran from Dublin (not a fan of confrontation); also from Dublin 28-year-old "international DJ" Kaila Troy; and hailing from Belfast we have 26-year-old "strategic marketing consultant" Matthew (another member for the 6ft6" club).

Among those with no evident Irish connection include:

22-year-old model Mary from Wakefield - AKA Lucinda 2.0, who wants to find out just how much Liam likes Millie.

22-year-old Geordie, Lillie, who reckons she's got cracking feet and is intent on breaking Liberty's heart because Jake doesn't have one

24-year-old Belgian-born US footballer Medhy - has his eye on Kaz

24-year-old Scottish car salesman Harry - the first-ever Islander to be "recruited directly through Tinder". Yep, you can now apply for the show via Tinder. Chalk it down for next year.

They're coming in 🔥HOT🔥 Get to know the gorgeous girls of Casa Amor... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DCkXuguVeG — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 25, 2021

Tweet of the night

me waiting for casa amore to ripp these couples apart. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/OoZwiIqVbb — hotrublover (@hotrublover) July 25, 2021

Key takeaway

Hugo gonna be in Casa Amor helping the new girls unpack their luggage and offering out towels and bottles of water. Iâm absolutely furious #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) July 25, 2021

Love Island returns at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.