Before we wade neck-deep into tonight's myre of muck, I feel compelled to clarify that Libby was going for a "Lady Penelope vibe" – not "Penelope Cruz".

Secondly, Thunderbirds is from the 60s, not the 70s. But that's entirely moot given Lucinda's hair for the enforced 70s themed soiree resembled Bjork's double buns, circa 1995.







Toby and Kaz finally confront each other

Cast your minds back to when Toby and Kaz were "together". When he finally properly pursued Chloe, he wanted so badly for Kazana to kick off. She's far too dignified for that kind of trope, however.

So, what changed? Why, Snog, Married, Pie of course! To recap: Kaz tried to 'Pie' Toby for leading her up the garden path (until Chloe came along, obviously), and – instead of taking the deserved pie to the face – Toby dodged it and laughed in Kaz's.



This was met with much internalised anger. Instead of sloping off into the sunset, Toby decided to poke the bear – as it were.

He approached Kaz, seemingly in a bid to tell her off for inserting pie in his ear earlier.

Things soon took a turn for Tobias, with Kaz stating: “You did lie to me…In bed when I said 'anything extra to say?' you were like, ‘no, no’ and then the next day you were like ‘oh yeah we kissed on the terrace’. That was a lie.” His response: "Is that a lie?” Poke. Poke. Poke.



Toby couldn't handle Kaz handling herself with grace, so had to come back to her and run his mouth to try and get the reaction he was hoping for the first time around #loveisland — Danielle Elaine (@DanielleElaineK) July 20, 2021



Still keeping her cool, which is a wonder, Kaz added: "It was a lie. It’s not a drama. Obviously, the thing is at the end of the day you were disrespectful, a little bit."

Instead of simply acknowledging his unfortunate behaviour, Toby pulled out an ill-advised Edith Piaf adage, categorically stating: "If I could go back, I don't think I would have any regrets – because it brought me to where I am today."



Faye, after seeing how upset Kaz was, wanted to give Toby what for – from across the other side of the villa. Did Teddy find that attractive? Probably not at that precise moment, but they talked it out.

In fact, producers are so invested in this fledgling union they sent the pair on a date the following day.





Teddy's Tour de Faye

They may have all the long legs and strong shoulders going, but, my, weren't they properly pants astride a bike?

As they juddered their way to their destination – that being the steps of a nunnery to enjoy some anemic sangria and nibbles – they seemed to be really warming to each other, with Faye managing to acknowledge her burgeoning feelings for her rod-wielding knight in shining shirt, declaring: "I don't mean to be a soppy b****cks, but you're alright!"



In other "news"

While the boys continued to discuss their respective morning rundown of undercover action via the majesty of footie euphemisms, the girls decided to devise their own grading system because that's what we're here for. What did they come up with? NVQ1 means summat or other...



Iâm confused? What did Liberty mean by sheâs NVQ1 and Jake is NVQ2? I didnât hear what they meant 😂😂 #LoveIsland — Ephanie_Neto (@Itss_Ephaniee) July 20, 2021





Hugo officially dumped AJ, which evidently came as a shock for some. He seemingly felt obliged to launch into a convoluted explanation, which could essentially be whittled down to: "I can explain... I'm here for the free holiday."

Nary two seconds after Hugo's typically awkward chat with AJ, Danny soon swooped in and ate her for afters.

There was little time for them to celebrate their enforced union given all Islanders were then bombarded with texts saying the public had been voting for their favourite Islanders.



The three girls with the fewest votes and at risk are...Lucinda and Chloe, while producers made Danny say AJ.

Meanwhile, the three boys at risk include obvious choices Danny and Toby, plus Teddy, which was unforeseen. Viewers won't find out who goes home until tomorrow, because the Islanders must choose which boy and which girl gets sent home.



Not that it matters given three more interchangeables are due to descend tomorrow night: 27-year-old tattoo artist Abigal Rawlings (wants to "steal" Toby, but would settle for Aaron or Teddy); 26-year-old estate agent Tyler Cruickshank (who insists he likes Kaz, just like Teddy and Danny did); and 28-year-old marketing executive Georgia Townend (who says she likes Hugo, the usual).



Are both girls blonde? Naturally...



Tweet of the night





Key takeaway

If Toby and Chloe like each other so much they should go home together #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/89lySVhiO0 — beth (@Beth_Cawley) July 20, 2021







Love Island returns tomorrow night at 9PM on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.