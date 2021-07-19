Love Island Episode 19: Danny targets AJ after Lucinda sees sense

There is nothing worse than being thoroughly blanked. So, spare a thought for poor Danny Boy who got zero pecks, proposals, or pies during today's Snog, Marry, Pie poolside challenge. But first... Toby and Chloe got nominated for the Hideaway Once Millie got pinged that the den of iniquity was open for business, all Islanders promptly said Toby and Chloe should get a night away to themselves. An obvious choice given the antics the couple gets up to every night once the lights go out.

The rest of the couples probably want a reprieve from all the slurping, straddling, and general behind-the-bikeshed action. Was it all it cracked up to be, however? That would be a hard no.

So basically Chloe tryna say Toby lasted 10 seconds #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6q1MUPsMpj — yhyh (@beverleyxoxo) July 19, 2021





Well, the pitch got flooded after an own goal by Toby's admission and play had to be abandoned by all accounts. I can categorically confirm that the aforementioned is, in fact, a euphemism.

Elsewhere, AJ made toes curl and buttocks clench across the UK and Ireland by laying it on 'fick with Hugo, looking for affirmation about their "kiss" earlier. While they appeared to have a cuddle when the lights went out, the general consensus on Twitter was...





Lmao Hugo cannot stand auntie one bit #LoveIsland — Anais (@anaissxo) July 19, 2021





Oh and Danny became even more dislikeable.





The way Danny has just impersonated and practically mocked Lucinda, nahâ¦.🤡 #LoveIsland — Abbie💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@abbiecrosbiexo) July 19, 2021





Innocent game of Snog, Marry, Pie becomes a right eye-opener

I could go through it blow-by-blow as it were, but the following synopsis is probably the most succinct thing on the internet you'll find on this pressing matter.

• Girl most guys wanted to snog: Kaz – Liam, Teddy, Jake, they were all lining up. And, yes, Libby was OK.

• Girl most guys wanted to marry: Millie

• Girl most guys wanted to pie: a toss-up between Faye (chosen by Toby, Hugo, Aaron) Chloe, and AJ (Jake went all out, getting it in her hair and eyelashes)

• Guy most girls wanted to snog: No clear winner – although, to be honest, my brain shut down for a bit mid-episode.

• Guy most girls wanted to marry: Aaron

• Guy most girls wanted to pie: Toby

Points worth noting: Millie and Toby proposed to each other. Chloe and Liam pied each other. Aaron and Lucinda chose to kiss each other. Kaz kissed Hugo to "see what he's working with", aaaaand no one wanted anything to do with Danny, the human tapestry. Even after he made a point of blanking Lucinda to see if she would "get jealous".

Oh, and he pushed a pie in her mush.

When it was her turn, Lucinda retaliated by saying "I ain't petty", opting to pie Liam instead. As for who she snogged? Well, it was "so good" with Aaron the first time, she went "in for seconds".

Is it me or did Danny get pied that whole challenge by not being picked by ANYONE for ANYTHING 😂 #LoveIsland — Laura (@laura_T90) July 19, 2021





The resulting fallout

Understandably, Lucinda ended things with Danny – even though in his mind, he totally ended it with her first because she made him be too serious, that and she's a "broken Lambo", so neh.

In fact, once "he" ended it with her, he cracked on with the only other girl he knew would be receptive to his personal brand of gaslighting – AJ.

It's unclear which girl @RichieBrave was referring to with this Tweet, but it possibly applies to too both.

He is proper trying to manipulate her?!!?! LOOOOOL!!!!?!!!!?? #LoveIsland — Richie (@RichieBrave) July 19, 2021





I kissed AJ to see if youd get jealous 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 nah im not liking Danny #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/2z5Qb57wNI — Skye 🌦 (@skyedavidson3) July 19, 2021





Key takeaway

This seems most apt given viewers (in the UK) are currently voting for their favourite girl and guy in the villa.

so weâre decided that we r getting rid of danny right ladies? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/qte5LLIeX8 — ella (@g0ldenn_) July 19, 2021





Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.




