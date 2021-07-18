Love Island Episode 18: AJ ‘eats Hugo alive’ and Danny is one raging red flat

Danny didn't go with Sharon, or Kaz - or anyone he initially "requested" to go on a date with. Instead, Mr High-End Clothing Brand opted for - *weak drumroll* – the blondest of blondes, Lucinda. Speaking of basic, let's just look at the facts as they stand. Three girls have been ousted from the villa so far - Shannon Singh, Rachel Finni, and now Sharon Gafka. Hate to spell it out, but that's three women of colour.

Assuming AJ will be the next female to leave – given she seems to exhibit the sexual magnetism of your average breeze block – that would officially make it Four Non Blondes. It's not at all demoralising to see Western humanity hasn't progressed past a 1953 matinee.



Recoupling condensed

• New girl AJ chose Hugo - and he seemed SUPER THRILLED.



• New boy Danny chose - his Aryan archetype.

• Aaron, now that Lucinda had been claimed, recoupled with "his sister" and "the diva of the villa", Kaz.

• Jake loves waking up to her snotty nose every morning, so he chose "my Lib".

• Liam babbled a load of white noise and recoupled with current squeeze Millie.

• Toby was next, and he obviously chose Chloe - because she's "fantastic in and out".

• This left Faye and Sharon, with Teddy last to choose. He obviously recoupled with Faye, who was distraught because her mate Sharon was heading home.



Sharon cradled everyone like Mary Magdalene upon departure. She was their "soundboard", their "backbone", and she "didn't compromise". In summary: she was always honest and wasn't a walkover. Read into that what you will.



Aaron gets swerved

Understandably, after getting the rug pulled from under him given he planned to recouple with Lucinda, Aaron asked if he could talk with her.

Stating she would've preferred to be in a couple with him, Aaron decided to put the lunge in. Was it a gamble? Yes. Did it work out? Not really, given – as Faye put it – Lucinda went full "whiplash" by way of response, instead of simply giving the boy she's been chatting to ever since Brad (remember him?) left a kiss on the cheek.



The result was two boys fighting over Lucinda, which she found "quite fit, actually". Well, she has said in the past that she's as basic as they come.



OMGGGG Lucinda told Aaron she’d rather be coupled up with him. And now she’s telling Danny he tried to kiss her as if she told Aaron she’s not feeling him. Miss Lucinda is playing a GAME. This is why she left Danny when he called Aaron for a chat. She wants no smoke.



Danny, forever backing himself, heckled Aaron and demanded a diatribe. It went something like this: "Lad, it's my first night here and you try to slap lips on her...I didn't expect that from you to be fair...I deserve respect" because "there's a time and a place".



Another challenge, this time with 'Catitude'

Any excuse to have the males dress as "mouses" and the females as predatory felines. Emerging from a giant cat-flap, the girls were then "challenged" by each succumbing to a large vessel of milk, before poll dancing and then sloshing themselves over to their boy of choice – who were (again) caged.

Then, the boys were led to an oversized mousetrap, before swapping spittle in front of an audience.

Did anyone simply receive a prim peck? Nope. Teacher Hugo, who has a thing for "mouses", got a full-on lap dance from AJ. Or, as he delicately put it; she "ate him alive. I hope she doesn't do that tonight!".

Kaz, meanwhile, properly wore the face off Aaron because "What? friend's kiss!" She. Is. WONDERFUL to watch.



Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player. And it's Snog, Marry, Pie time... Let's just say, Libby can't handle the snog part – probably because Jake decides to kiss her best friend.