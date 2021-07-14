Love Island Episode 15: Brad departs, AJ arrives and a lot of fluids are dispensed

Between producers playing Nirvana's Heart-Shaped Box and then a montage of inflatable members being ring-tossed by cardboard sparklers, the intro to tonight's episode was A LOT to digest. Given the salacious inflatables, hoop throwing, penile zogabongs, beer-chugging caps, it could only be the quintessentially puerile Stags Vs Hens Challenge. But first, did Brad leave? Or Lucinda? Or both of them? Here's the long version... As everyone either put an immaculate set of nails and/or the phone to their faces in utter disbelief, Lucinda admitted to being in a stage of "complete and utter shock" at being deemed "least compatible" by the all-seeing public.

Brad didn't have much to say. Or rather he did, it was just suitably incomprehensible.

It was something along the lines of "I'll go" and Lucinda almost immediately said, "Are you sure?" Then she put across the obligatory: "Should we leave together?" But then said, "I've only been in here a week, is that a bit extreme to leave?"

So that's it. Brad left, and Jake declared his undying love for him, bawling like I've never seen a human bawl before.

As for Twitter's general consensus? It mirrored that of Faye's outrage at anyone NOT going into Love Island for actual love.

The only couple more shocked at being in the bottom three was Chloe and Toby, who have been putting on something of a floor show for viewers since they got together.

Toby, being the youngest (in many, many ways) in there, was flabbergasted at the public snub, saying: "We’re f***ed. We were down there."



This put Chloe out no end. She stalked straight towards Millie, raging: "I was like, ‘Why are you surprised, the public aren’t going to love us because of what happened with Kaz’. But if it’s genuine, you don’t have to worry. The fact he’s getting all moody with me because we’re bottom three…that is so fake. I’m f***ing livid."

So, how did Toby try make himself feel better? He talked to ex-partner Kaz. Yep. He pulled her for a chat.

Male or female bombshell?

Kaz reads out a text about the prize: “Islanders, it’s time to lock horns and ruffle feathers in today’s boys versus girls challenge Stags vs Hens. Whoever wins gets a new arrival of the opposite sex."

All manner of jiggling, giggling, shape throwing, ring tossing, and beer-guzzling commenced.

First-round was flip cup, and the boys were certifiably rubbish.

As winners of Round 1, Round 2 involved having a three-second headstart for the girls, while Toby clearly doesn't know the ropes across a lot of sociological factors.

Round 3 involved downing a pint of beer. The boys obviously won that round and therefore won the entire game.

Their win meant a new Bombshell of the female variety. And, you guessed it, she was another blonde. Now, kind of a balayage blonde, but a blonde nonetheless. Twitter was not amused.

In fact, this is the only one we can post that conveys the sentiment but without the expletives, or references to Arians.

Twitter was not very complimentary about her age, however. General consensus was "she's deffo a 30-year-old mum". Or, worse: "Why all these girls look like they in their late 50s?" Oh, and there was this one...







For the record, "hair extension technician" AJ is the grand ole age of 28. As for who she has her eye on? Her press pack gives Aaron and Hugo a cursory mention because, well, she has to really given they're the two "single" guys in there.

Equally, with the girls, she likes viewer favourites Kaz and Liberty.

And d'you know who she doesn't like? Faye. But she does like Faye's partner, Teddy. Thing is, Liam – who was particularly welcoming – is partial to an older lady, isn't he...



Key takeaway

