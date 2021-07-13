Love Island Episode 14: Sharon suddenly likes Hugo and will Brad let Lucinda stay?

Given our Islanders are two weeks into their villa experience, avid viewers and participants alike are all too aware of what happens from week to week.

For example, couples start being voted out right about now. So, with that in mind...



Sharon thinks she might fancy Hugo

Speaking on the terrace with the resident confidant, Kaz, Sharon declared: “Sharing a bed this time around is very different. I do think he is fit – but is it that I just think he’s fit and nothing else?” Quite the 180.



Although, admittedly, she did add: "I think I did rule it out in the beginning (yep, you 100pc did) but – I think – seeing qualities that were missing in Aaron, and seeing them in Hugo, has made me really think things through. He’s a really good communicator and we talk about everything and anything.”



Always eager to play Cupid, Kaz was quick to pull Hugo for a chinwag, to suss things out for her mate. Which is cute, in a "will you go off with me friend?" kind of way. Hugo's response? "It's great that we're so platonic."

So he's saying there IS a chance! Until she finds out his current employment status, that is.



I'm so glad that Sharon is able to look past the horrible things Hugo said about her. It's almost like without him she would be at risk of leaving the villa... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/QQBnSNhaKY — loudandtrashy_ (@loudandtrashy_) July 13, 2021





Brad's never been on a date, shocker

So he never brought his alleged ex-girlfriend of eight years on a date? Ever?!

Moving on; Faye – having experienced being coupled up with Brad on day one – dispensed some invaluable advice prior to his "first-ever" date: "Make sure you ask questions – and shut yer mouth."



Arriving at their date destination, the sunkissed, blue-eyed beauties were treated like royalty given a) they didn't have to sit on the ground, b) they got a sea view sans chainlink fence, and c) they got food AND bubbles.



Unfortunately, Brad didn't exactly take Faye's quality advice, what with him burbling about wearing blue to "bring ooht me eyes!" and saying "at the minute" his head wouldn't be turned. Ah, the "at the minute" caveat.







As for what else happened? Producers continued to push the Mille and Liam narrative by subjecting viewers to their antics in the Hideaway.

There was Liam, bet into this Calvins and Millie in her lilac four-set. Two seconds later, Liam located a magic button revealing a dress-up drawer and Millie opted for a strippergram makeover by way of honouring the NHS.



Liam makes me want to yawn every time heâs on the screen #LoveIsland — Paula Akpan (@paulaakpan) July 13, 2021





Oh, and there was a dumping

Well, almost. Producers made a meal out of everyone standing around the firepit looking super pensive before they each regaled texts pinged to their phones.

Until *PING* It was *PING* Revealed *PING* That *PING* Hugo and Sharon *PING* Toby and Chloe *PING* Brad and Lucinda *PING* Have been *PING* voted the least compatible couples.



The couple who received the least amount of votes were Brad and Lucinda – and the pair must decide themselves who goes home. What's more shocking is that producers let us know that before the end credits, which was appreciated.



If Brad is the gennulman he purports to be, he will definitely suggest Lucinda stay. Then again...



the girls saying âawwwâ after lucinda told them brad asked her a question??? the bar is unbelievably low #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/YK981vDjbL — polly (@polly96688053) July 13, 2021





Tweet of the night



âMillie and Liam itâs your night in the hide awayâ

âBrad and Lucinda itâs time for your dateâ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/91nRIlJCcQ — kam (@kamiipodd) July 13, 2021





Key takeaway

That wailing version of Mr Bright Side was the worst cover song yet.