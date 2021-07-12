Love Island Episode 13: Teddy chooses Faye over Rachel and gag reflexes are put to the test

They talk about the 'ick' a lot in the villa. And, boy, was this episode RIDDLED with it.

Icky couples, icky chat, icky kissy noises, icky comparisons to dissolved filler lips, icky challenges - man, I feel sick.

Buckets at the ready, let's delve into the depths of grim with the Recoupling - which actually managed to take place during tonight's installment.



Recoupling Condensed

In short, all the blondes got picked first. However, if you spared yourself the episode and want the full lowdown, it went a little bit like this:

• Jake chose... Liberty: "Beuriful inside and out, me with a wig on, *insert applicable lipservice here*"

• Liam (coupled with Faye) chose... Millie. Not elaborating; his talk of "high sexual tension" and her "cool style" was enough.

• Toby (coupled with Kaz) chose... Chloe: "She's pulled out a side of me I don't know. She's a little mystery box." Eloquently put, you hopeless "romant".

• Brad (coupled with Rachel) chose... Lucinda: "Weeve convahsaychians a flew', an' half 'e time ah din even know wha' we talkin' abooht!" Not the only one, mate.

• Aaron (coupled with Sharon) chose... Kaz. Why? Because he didn't want Sharon to like him more than he likes her. Mmmmkay.



Like, yes Aaron for picking Kaz, but no Aaron for cuddling Sharon every night leading up to this recoupling after unceremoniously dumping her. #loveisland — Louise McSharry (@louisemcsharry) July 12, 2021





• Hugo (coupled with Chloe) chose to recouple with his original partner... Sharon

• Teddy was last to choose, leaving him the options of Faye and Rachel – enraging Twitter no end. Like, we have more interchangeable blondes than one could shake the proverbial stick at, and yet here we are. Teddy confirmed he has "naughty tension" with the object of his affection, and he's looking forward to getting "intimate" with her. So he picked...



Please teddy pick Faye abeg because I canât stand to hear anymore of Rachelâs sexual talk it gives me the ick #loveisland pic.twitter.com/C1shmUTw0B — herefordrama (@herefor72389354) July 12, 2021





FAYE. But we already knew he was going for Faye given there was a screengrab of her watching the England game with the rest of the Islanders on Aftersun last night. That and she's blonde.





Faye restarting her love island experience every 2 days #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/YPz7hrQCDk — bell is rr unbelievers 🫐 (@twoyyoungghosts) July 12, 2021





Once ousted, Rachel said the following regarding who she ended up closest to in the villa: "Faye, Sharon and Kaz. I feel like I’ll miss Sharon the most. Sharon, seeing how upset she was about me leaving, that made me realise how much she adored me." Indeed.

As for whether she'd go back into the villa? "I would beg to go in. If you want to send me back in at any point, I’d do it. I’d be unapologetic, strong and forthright. I would definitely go back in and be ready to stir the pot until the pot broke."





'Spit The Roast' challenge gives everyone the heavie jeebies

It would seem Twitter collectively turned off after the recoupling - not merely in protest at the boys/producers sending Rachel home - it's more down to the basic fact that NO ONE likes watching the food-swapping challenges. They. Are. Grim.



As per usual; the aim of the game is for the boys to pass the entire contents of a Sunday roast in record time to the girls.

The first round generally involves much hilarity what with the females being hit in the face /chest with an array of mystery meats (they can't use their hands).

Round two then requires the transfer of all remaining foodstuffs via mouths only. Ew.

The only upside was Toby making Chloe gag many, many times. It's safe to say everyone was repulsed by the challenge apart from Jake.

The couple who found themselves presenting the "best" plate of food at the end of the challenge, was Millie and Liam, because...producers continue to shove Millie and Liam down viewers' eyeballs.

Between the previous challenge and having to contend with this pair of simpering "soulmates", yours truly has a proper dicky tummy. All might not be well in contrived paradise, however, with Millie tentatively broaching their age difference. And so, now she's been saved, Millie is starting to extract herself from the situation. That's the scenario I'm willing, anyway.

Elsewhere, Faye had a mighty wobble. She's not sure if she can open up to Teddy. In other words, she's not into him. Or she's SOOOOO into him, that she's in a self-sabotaging cycle – and given her smooch with Teddy on the terrace, it's probably the latter. Either way, Rachel got sent home.

And now it's the (UK) public's chance to send home the couple they feel are least compatible.

Despite a proliferation of 'friend couples' – namely Sharon and Hugo, plus Kaz and Aaron – you can bet Toby and Chloe are heading home. Despite Toby being a "hopeless romant" and mauling a load of melon into Chloe's initials, Twitter is not a fan.



Tweet of the night





Liam and Brad surviving this long with bottom barrel chat is so outrageous #LoveIsland — kwesi (@kingkwesi_) July 12, 2021





Key takeaway

I am beyond over looking at people's side tongues, particularly Millie and Chloe's.





If the producers don't get Chloe and Toby off my screen and turn down their mics when they kissing #loveisland pic.twitter.com/vYkkIQfXqz — Teleema🪐🍇 (@_televisionn_) July 12, 2021



