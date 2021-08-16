Love Island Ep 44: Priya drops a proper bombshell seconds before her departure

The "big news" from last night continues unabated, what with newly anointed "Diva" Priya telling anyone who'll listen that "boring" Brett now gives her "the ick."

Priya, pontificating to Liberty and Kaz at the firepit, said: “My date with Brett didn’t go very well. He’s quite boring. His boring side, I never picked up on... When we’ve been chatting before, I can talk to him for hours and hours. I didn’t expect it. I feel like I’ve got the ick.”

BAHAHAHAHAHHAAH IDK WHAT I WAS EXPECTING BUT IT WASNT MATTHEW I AM LOSING MY MIND #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Hqd3eqcmN4 — renaâ· Â· ÍÂ· â¡ 🧁 (@ryujntwt) August 16, 2021

This, of course, gives Faye the rage as she can't deal with duplicitous people. So she asked an oblivious Brett about his "date tonight [with Priya]. How did that go?" To which Brett responded: "It was great. It was the first time we’d sat alone opposite each other since we had our first ever date. It was lovely."

Priyaâs dumping Brett because he doesnât like the right type of cheese?? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Isn8JckDVD — sophie (@sophieshxlling1) August 16, 2021

Priya, to be fair, tried to "friendzone" her partner (by actually saying “sometimes, when you’re quite serious, it feels like more of a friend") and he didn't take the hint. Especially as he believes their "family values are very similar" and "I know my friends would get on with her friends, we're from the same circles." Therefore, it was down the boys the following day to drive the message home. Well, particularly Teddy and Toby, who full-on said "she gives you the ick" (unsurprising given the sandals). So, Brett was left but no reason to read Priya the riot act, albeit in a very calm and measured way.

Brett must answer to God for this crime, who told him those socks go with those sandals? #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/O9AvW6kMZd — Sawda🎞🎬 (@sawdahassan) August 16, 2021

In other news...

Faye went around scaring her fellow Islanders for voting for the least compatible couple last night, even though she didn't know at the time that she was among those couples considered least compatible. In short, she can smell the duplicity off them.

faye is doing way too much with this compatibility thing - she knows her and teddyâs relationship is flawed so sheâs tryna guilt the other islanders in case they voted for them #LoveIsland — geli (@skinnylilbih) August 16, 2021

To recap on last night's covert date night vote fest, here is who voted for who.

Liam and Millie went with: Teddy & Faye, Brett & Priya

Mary and Aaron went with: Priya & Brett, Jake & Lib

Kaz and Tyler voted for: Aaron & Mary, Faye & Teddy

Priya and Brett vote for: Not sure, I zoned out

Chloe and Toby voted for: Brett & Priya, Jake & Lib

Teddy and Faye voted for: Priya & Brett, Mary & Aaron

Jake and Lib: Faye & Teddy, Brett & Priya

So, after that happened, this chat with Millie and Liberty happened – hence why they are both looking just a bit on the awks side.

"She's definitely not going to be happy about it..." 😬 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/p4pAHhrLvx — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 16, 2021

It was time for the dumping via textarama...

The four 'at risk' couples, standing amidst a backdrop of overly dramatic music, were Priya & Brett, Mary & Aaron, Liberty & Jake, plus Faye & Teddy. The dramatics went on for WAAAAY longer than necessary considering it was obvious Priya & Brett were never mean to Brie (robbed that off Twitter). Seriously though, who friendzones someone and then immediately insists they take a selfie? Oh, the same type of person who pulls Faye for a chat seconds before leaving to let her know that she and Brett didn't vote for her and Teddy. And all with the sweetest smile... herself and "secret crush" Boris Johnson are actually perfect for each other.

Priya telling Faye that she didnât vote for them before leaving the villa:#loveisland pic.twitter.com/t5PthZ2vAA — Lucyaliceee🌻 (@Lucyaliceee1) August 16, 2021

Tweet of the night...

They drag this out so much, why does every Islander need to read a line? Itâs Love Island, not a Year 9 class reading Of Mice and Men #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/W4LOVUJBmF — Tony (@AntMelia94) August 16, 2021

Key takeaway... tomorrow night is going to be saucy