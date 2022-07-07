Love Island best bits: Was this year’s Casa Amor the craziest ever?

In the wake of Thursday night’s switch or stick Recoupling, was this year's Casa Amor the craziest ever?

It's almost as if young people have been cooped up indoors. Unable to mingle. For years. And, as a result, they've entirely lost the run of themselves. Even the girls. I know! As pan-generational double standards dictate, females are meant to be either temptresses or – as traditionalists put it – the gatekeepers.

All you have to do is look at past Casa Amor antics to see how easily turned the male contestants tend to be comparatively. There has been a slew of brow-raising decisions made during the contestants' three-day sojourn away from their partners. Despite seemingly being loved up for weeks, heads turn at the first opportunity. OG Love Island lovebirds, 2017's Kem Cetiney and Amber Davis, were "tested" when Kem returned to the main villa with one Chyna Ellis. Naturally, Kem and Amber gravitated back together, which also seems to historically be the female's lot in life.

A year later, in 2018, one of the biggest surprises was Josh Denzel bringing Kaz Crossley back from Casa Amor, leaving Georgia ‘LOYAL’ Steel beyond flabbergasted. In even more surprising happenings, Wes Nelson returned to the villa alone after staying LOYAL to Megan Barton-Hanson... who had already recoupled with some dude called Alex.

In 2019, Michael ‘CHALDISH’ Griffiths pulled a Josh, deciding to recouple with Joanna Chimonides in favour of Amber Gill, which was so muggy the latter went on to win the show with Greg O'Shea – who'd literally only entered the villa just over a wet week prior. As for Amy Heart and Curtis Pritchard, while the latter didn't recouple with his Casa Amor head-turner, Jourdan Riane (probably because Danny got in there first), he might as well have, given what happened subsequently.

Last year's shenanigans were beyond rife on both sides, with a flurry of impromptu recouplings instigated by the dreaded Postcard. There is no way Kaz and Faye would have decided to recouple with newbies Irish Matthew and Sam whatshisface had they not seen said postcard emblazoned with pics of Tyler and Teddy kissing other girls. Given Liam and the Milly/Lillie threeway, and Toby adding to his partnering prowess (four girls in as many weeks) – last year's boys were insatiable.

So, was this year crazier than other years...?

The short answer is 'Yes', but do feel free to read on. Jay was first to choose once Laura had corralled the contestants around the firepit, and obviously decided to recouple with new girl Chyna. Danica, meanwhile, brought back Josh (another popular name in the villa) – who immediately targeted her in the Casa as she was effectively his golden ticket to further modelling gigs.

Next up was Davide. Despite wearing the faces off two girls, Coco and Molly (and sharing a bed/late night canoodles with the latter) – he decided he and Ekin-Su are like "two magah-nets" that keep crashing off each other. Ekin walked in alone and it was grins all around. When Davide admitted he had been open to getting to know the new girls, Ekin responded, "It's me what's sitting here, so that's all that matters" Well, until Laura gave Molly her opportunity to tell all assembled about her nights in bed with Davide, that is...

Dami's turn and he said he still likes Indiyah "a lot", but he's "being true" to himself with "new connections that bear fruit, so Summer's not over, it's just started." And, NGL, a little bit of my dinner crept up my throat. Twitter sighed a collective heave of relief when Indiyah brought back newbie, Deji, whereupon there was a VURY intense "May the best heartbreaker win" eye dagger fest.

Mark my words, this pair will pull a Kaz and Tyler from last year and get back together before the finale. Then again, Indiyah doesn't seem the forgiving kind - especially if producers go ahead with the always revealing Movie Night this year.

Luca and Gemma stayed together, and she looked SO nervous coming in. After them, it was time for Andrew who dropped the bombshell saying "Very thankful the Casa Amor girls came in and told me exactly what Tasha's been saying behind my back." So, he recoupled with Coco. When Tasha brought back Billy, Andrew had a hissier of epic proportions, declaring "Good luck mate, she tells more lies than Pinnochio."

Jacques gives himself an A+ across all the testing departments...

And, finally, Jacques. He rattled off the usual rubbish about "needing to explore different connections to see if what I have with Paige was true, so I tested meself and it made my mind up." He decided to stick with Paige, which was news to Cheyanne's face. And didn't Paige look SO chuffed when she arrived back empty-handed? See, Jacques is as duplicitous as Jake from last year... Only Jake slept on the day bed and didn't kiss anyone. Last time I counted, Jacques was "sacking off Molly to kiss Cheyanne" and being high-fived by Dami for his gallant efforts to test himself.

Luckily, Cheyanne piped up: "I suppose my version of a test is different to someone else's..." She continued, "He can't trust himself, we shared a bed, and kissed... I know Paige is a nice girl, I hope he treats her nice." Jacques’ response to Cheyanne? "I wanted to see what I've got with Paige is real, so I tested myself to see if it could be better and it wasn't, so, all the best." Unfortunately, that wasn't enough for Paige to walk, she still heard Jacques out afterwards, despite him gaslighting up to 11.

He pulled a classic projection manoeuvre, saying: "If you can't get over it, I'll just have to accept it... At the end of the day, we're both single, and I think you forget that sometimes." Um... Says the cretin who made her get out of bed to whinge on the stairs in the middle of the night when he'd essentially farmed her out to Jay.

While Paige was in the Beach Hut, saying "This isn't a buffet, an all you can eat", Luca was outside saying to Jacques, "She'll forgive ya", to which Jacques responded, "I won't let her forgive me..." He won't even let her have that sliver of control.

Overall vibe…

Key Takeaway…

Love Island returns tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player. Expect to see Dami trying to reprise his Villa Therapist crown – by trying to comfort Paige after Jacques behaviour, which was fully endorsed by Dami... Again, Movie Night is going to be a cracker.