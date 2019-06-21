Love Island: All aboard the Danny and Yewande rollercoaster

Episode 16 seriously didn't let viewers know if we were coming or going.

Episode 16 seriously didn't let viewers know if we were coming or going.

Was Yewande going to provide the attention Danny so desperately "deserves"? Or was she going to build that wall even higher, especially now that the newest model on the block – 28-year-old Arabella – has her sights set on him?

Oh, and Anton, just for balance. But mostly because producers probably told her the viewers love him and it would give her a boost."

Anton when he sees the new girl on #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LFOvpIgN4m — Marcus Coatsworth (@MCoatsy) June 20, 2019

While the girls led the newbie around the Villa, Lucie played it a lot less cool,shouting "I recognise you! You’re my ex’s ex. I’ve stalked you [on social media] before!" Soooo, the ex Lucie means is Charlie Frederick from last year's run of Love Island (he wasn't in there for long).

Anyway, Lucie was seeing him for about six months and if Charlie's Instagram is to be believed, he was still dating Arabella after this series started. And now Arabella wants to "get to know Danny", one of Charlie's alleged mates? Plus both Charlie an Arabella are sharing a bed.

Charlie just can't catch a break, can he...

Back to Danny. When Arabella said she wanted to take him on a date, he seemed well keen. So keen in fact he headed off to get ready without checking in with Yewande.

After some age gap consternation (she said her cut off point is 23, he's 21, the drama), Arabella asks how things are with Yewande and he was quick to respond: "I feel like I’m putting a lot of the effort in and I’m not getting anything back and I’m starting to question whether we’re compatible. When you said you wanted to take me on a date, I was really excited."

And that's it right there. The reason why Yewande wouldn't gush all over you, she "knew" this day would come.

Jordan: “Shes not Anna”

Michael: “she’s not Amber”

Danny: “I’m might get to know her” 😂 #LoveIsland — BADGALRURU (@Mruru_88) June 20, 2019

Next up, it was Anton. He couldn't believe his luck either.

Running up to the shower, doing this hair and then considering doing push-ups before running downstairs and entering in a super 'chill' fashion obviously worked.

Either way, he was date number two and is "much better looking in real life", according to Arabella. However, just when things were going really well, Anton asked whether she would like to take over his mum's role of being his official arse shaver. The response was negatory.

Memo to Anton: no one wants to think of your ma being responsible for a stubbly bum.

How's Yewande doing?

How do you think? Speaking with Amber, Anna and Amy on the bean bags, Yewande remained suitably laid back about her partner being asked to go on a date with a supermodel, saying "If he goes on this date (he has) and he gets on with her then that’s absolutely fine. I

"I’ve emotionally prepared myself for that to happen because in my head I already knew it was going to happen. I have zero trust in men!"

Hence why she doesn't let anyone in. She "emotionally prepared" herself by not really letting him in in the first place. Yes, he probably would have had his head turned by Arabella (who wouldn't?!) but at least she could have said she gave things a fair whirl.

Even Amber tried cornering the scientist to ram home "That girl [Arabella] is going to take your man if you don’t buck your ideas up!"

Yewande’s body language was SO negative but expected him to come over and say something?.... 🙄 this girl don’t make it easy does she #loveisland — Rachel Leary (@rach_leary) June 20, 2019

Everyone expected Yewande to hand Danny over on a platter by blanking him to death – and the vultures were circling. Speaking with Molly and Lucie, Maura said "When I went on a date with him, I felt nuttin'. But he just wants a bit of affection. He’s gettin' nuttin'. We may as well crack on!”

Maura: “I’m a girls girl”

Also Maura to Danny: ditch Yewande

🧐

#LoveIsland — Nadia Roumane (@NawesomeNadia) June 20, 2019

TONIGHT'S TAKEAWAYS

• Twitter officially fancies the arse off Arabella.

• The mandatory game of Snog, Marry, Avoid saw Danny receive the most hypothetical snogs, everyone wanted to marry Curtis, while Anton was universally avoid (the body shaving). Arabella mixed things up, getting under Molly-Mae's skin, saying she'd avoid Tommy because she "couldn't trust him."

• Tommy and Molly-Mae once the lights went off...one word: frenetic.

OVERALL VIBE...

So Danny says "Don't come to Love Island if you don't want to be loved." Then Yewande did put her feelings out there (after some coaching) and Danny seemed extremely receptive. They even joined in on the sub-duvet love in when the lights desceded. Finally!

TOMOOOORROW NIIIIIIGHT...

Yeah, he's binning off Yewande for Arabella.

