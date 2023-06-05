Love Island 2023: All you need to know about Dublin contestant Catherine Agbaje

Catherine Agbaje is a contestant on the tenth series of Love Island.

Love Island is back on our screens today and it’s already very clear who the Irish public are behind.

Catherine Agbaje has been the first Irish contestant announced for the tenth season of the show.

She follows in the footsteps of Greg O’Shea, Dami Hope, Jack Keating, and of course, we can’t forget Maura Higgins.

The 22-year-old is hoping to find a man like Michael B. Jordan on her journey whilst staying true to who she is.

Catherine recently obtained a master's degree in Real Estate Development and Investment from the University of Greenwich.

She brought with her enthusiasm, people skills and a driven energy to the Retail, Decentralised Office and Industrial teams at KALMARs in London, where she is now based.

But now, she’s heading to Mallorca for the holiday of a lifetime.

She said: “I feel like this is the perfect opportunity to narrow down what I’m actually looking for and reach my goal to find love. I want to get my feelings out there and put myself out there. I want to love, and to be loved - and with no distractions as well.

“I’m always happy, I’m always laughing. You’ll always see me with a smile on my face. I’ll bring fun, I’ll be someone to rely on, outgoing and loud.

“I’m just never boring. I can chat your ears off. I can be a bit bossy. Some of my friends and family call me bossy. I just like being in control sometimes and navigating situations.”

Catherine, who has two degrees, an undergrad in psychology and sociology and a masters in real estate, admitted that she doesn’t know why she’s single.

“I don’t know. Maybe it’s lust and not going deeper and staying on the surface level.

“I can fall in love quickly, but I don’t usually as I feel like I’m very guarded about my feelings. When I do fall in love, I fall hard, and you’re stuck with me for life.

“Honesty, then they (a partner) need to be funny and smell nice.”

Speaking about second chances, Catherine admitted she has given them in the past.

“A guy stood me up one time. Normally, I’d never see them again. But a year later, he explained himself. He took me on a date, he rented a car for the night to take us from location to location and we ordered everything at this really nice restaurant.

“All the starters, all the mains, he ordered a dessert that said ‘sorry’ on it. It was actually really cute. He got a second date; we went to the casino.”

Love Island returns tonight on Virgin Media Two at 9.00pm.