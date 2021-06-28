Love Island 2021: Extremity appreciation, blinding teeth and hair tossing

From montages of the "new" villa to Iain Sterling burbling about "sanitized sex bubbles" (apt as the first half generally resembles the start of a dodgy adult movie), Love Island is back with a bang.

If you're looking for further evidence; the Virgin Media Player crashed at 9pm, rendering the other half peering at the French Vs Switzerland game on his phone.

me switching between #LoveIsland and France v Switzerland pic.twitter.com/lsgwxRQZfx — m 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@formulaya) June 28, 2021

The girls – who include 'fashion blogger' Kaz, 'waitress/marketing student' Liberty, 'lettings manager' Faye, 'model' Shannon, and 'operations lead for the UK Department of Transport working on EU exit policy' Sharon – all made their entrance.

After the customary frolic around the villa amid a flurry of screeching, tottering, hair tossing, painfully protracted cork popping, and an unprecedented amount of underboob, they began talking "types" around the fire pit.

"I don't know what I'm good at I'm great in bed"



Pls this is the emptiness I've been dying for!!!!#LoveIsland — CEO of Yelling (@ChantayyJayy) June 28, 2021

It wasn't long, however, before Laura Whitmore slo-moed her way into the villa, asking the girls to line up by the pool for essentially a bikini-clad Walls of Limerick as the girls step in and out again for whichever unit in shorts took their fancy. Speaking of which...

Coupling condensed

We know the drill at this point. So, without further ado, here's who stepped forward for who...

• Jake, AKA Somerset geez who's into teeny tootsies: Liberty (cheeky, got a good tan and nice hair)

• Aaron, AKA Mr Luxury Events: Faye and Kaz stepped forward, but he decided to go to "eh, number 5" (Shannon).

Imagine of shannon picks someone else now #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hxtGQevnMy — Cheryl (@overth11nker) June 28, 2021

• Hugo, AKA 'That's Mr Hammond to You': No one stepped forward. I blame Aaron's previous spurning. Regardless, he picked Faye.

• Toby, AKA the semi-pro commitmentphobe: Again, no one stepped forward. So he did the ballsy move and picked Faye, relegating Mr Hammond to the subs bench.

• Brad, AKA the Geordie juggernaut who lives with his nan: Liberty, Faye, and Sharon stepped forward. He chose "the one in the blue", thus relegating Hugo to the subs bench. Ah, sweet, sweet karma.

Hugo, as he was blanked by the girls first, got to choose first and went with Sharon. Toby – by a process of elimination – wound up with Kaz, who definitely deserves better

yeh my football team is really big on social media #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/i9mgP58bNt — millie banister (@BanisterMillie) June 28, 2021

Confused? That's OK. Here are the couples as they stand...

Jake and Liberty: He's into small girls, small feet, big boobs, and sounds like he wants to hook up with her mum. In short, he's not into her.

Aaron and Shannon: She's not into him.

Hugo and Sharon: She's not into him. He's essentially 2021's Dr Alex or Curtis.

Toby and Kaz: They're not into each other.

Brad and Faye: A little bit of her visibly died when he said he was a labourer that lives with his nan.

Dare games really suck

The 18-30 games kicked off in standard style thanks to a ye-olde game of dares – which called for a spot of extremity appreciation. Yep, it's all glamour, personalised merch, plus expansive wardrobes; all you have to do is wrap your gums around a near stranger's hoof. Although, in the time of Covid, it almost made for refreshing viewing.

Toby was the toe-sucker in question (foot fetishist Jake was recording, and asked what it tasted like), while everyone was perched awkwardly around the firepit.

Next up to pick a producer-penned dare from the box of wonderment was Brad, who had to kiss partner Faye for 30 seconds. And while he thought it was "decent", he also said it lasted too long. This speaks volumes given he, by his own admission, hasn't enjoyed intimates since 2019.

While Toby got the rough end of the proverbial with the toe gnawing, things started looking up when he received a text from – yes, you've guessed it, Chloe. You may (or may not) have noticed the 25-year-old financial services marketing executive hadn't put in an appearance despite being part of the newly released lineup last week. Well, surprise!

As for what the voice note said? "Hey boys. Chloe here. I’m outside the front of the villa. I’d like to take you all on a date but I’ll let you guys decide who wants to join me. Hopefully, I’ll see you soon.” As for who joins her, well, you'll have to wait 'til tomorrow night to find out?!

Tweet of the night

#LoveIsland thinks we donât notice when they give us the same people in different fonts every year pic.twitter.com/sh9aDkf6PP — NC 🧸 (@nitaoffici4l) June 28, 2021

Key takeaway

Twitter is just waiting for an Ovie or a Maura to hurtle their way back into our lives.