Love Island 2021 Episode 7: Truth bombs, pool droppings and Neanderthal mindsets

It has been approximately a million years since viewers were originally informed that Rachel had to choose between Brad and Chuggs, and I can confirm that she chose Brad, sending Mr Cuddle & Hugs back to a presumably privileged life selling his bucket hat creations.

Made in Chelsea awaits, dahling, don't fret.

bye cuddles and hugs xx #LoveIsland — nia😈 (@nlj0706) July 5, 2021

In other news, Chuggs' college chum, the newly unemployed Mr Hammond, was so sad to see his bezzie mate depart that Hugo (actually) requested a pair of his budgie smugglers, and was extremely enthused when his request was met. Like, really enthused.

Chugs going home .. everyone really upset

Hugo "can I have your smugglers mate" #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/r2286qfVl0 — Amy Fozzy Foster (@missamyleigh) July 5, 2021



Truth is in the air

So, finally, with Chuggs gone, we get to move on – to the Toby is stringing Kaz along story arc. Yay...

Since day one, Kaz has been waiting for Toby to simply piddle or vacate the pot. After informing pretty much everyone, apart from her, that he doesn't know how he "feels" about her (read: he's not into), Toby finally sprouted enough fortitude in the pants department to tell the person he's been sharing a bed with for a week that he needs to give things a whirl to see if he develops feelings.

To this stirring declaration of meh, Kaz responded: “So are you standing on the edge or are you jumping in?”

Toby replied: “I’m jumping head first – apparently", before diving headlong into her tonsils – for now.

He's prime for the turning whenever Casa Amour rocks around. Or sooner.

This Toby guy is such a good liar 😩😩😩😩 #LoveIsland — Mek🇮🇹 (@mmekxo1) July 5, 2021





Jake is the "Furst man in the hoydaway 2021"

Yes, producers are unleashing the Hideaway early this year, with Jiberty being the first couple collectively nominated to have a night away by "themselves".

Kaz, being a wise sort (Toby aside), said: "I think they'll have a nice time but it won't be the big shebayng."

While not much materialised in the Hideaway, apart from the odd "strawberry lube" explosion mid mandatory back massage, ShAarron were – again – giving it socks in the scratcher, while new "couple" Brad and Rachel also enjoyed each other's, eh, company.

Kaz and Toby? Zilch. So much for her "I'm getting cuuuuhduuules" dance.

Toby is something else he promised Kaz cuddles and she still got nothing 😭😭😭 #LoveIsland — Loz. (@itslozxo) July 5, 2021



A birra' brunch

Producers have also pulled this segment out of the bag prematurely this year; remember in 2019 when Maura and Greg went on a brunch date along with the other couples, and they were the only pair to actually horse into the food – plus squirrel some away for later? Weren't they fun times?

Digression aside; things weren't so fun for one half of Jiberty during their post-Hideaway non-eating event.

Hovering over an array of untouched pastries, Jake just casually dropped the following: "If there was a girl who came in here who was my type, and you know my type, I would want to get to know her. We’re here for the same reason. If there was a lad and he was your type, you would still get to know him. Bombshell deployed, poor Liberty played it like a pro and didn't seem phased – probably because she was in shock.

Less than 12 hours earlier, Jake was hurling himself into the pool with delight at the prospect of a night in the Hideaway, before strutting through the magic door with his entire hoop hanging out. She went to the trouble of tottering down those stairs in those heels and little else... and this is what she gets?

As for what else we learned from the Islanders as they sat uncomfortably in cheese wire bikinis?

Liam hates cats; Faye brings her cats for walkies; Liam is starting to dislike Faye more every day despite her being the most craic in there; Hugo reckons himself and Chloe are "the power couple of 2021" ("Hoey" for short); and Brad went from being adorable to the f***boy Rachel knew he was deep down from the second she clapped eyes on him.

Then, he had the absolute NERVE to grunt his way over towards the toilets while everyone was still eating, exclaiming that he needed to "drop the kids off at the pool".



ShAarron are split over who's "indoors"

Meanwhile, over the other side of the pool, Aaron was prepping Sharron to expel four kids. By way of response, Sharron uttered the expected expletive before confirming that she wouldn't want to be doing "all the house labour" – which, on behalf of a large swathe of females; fair play for saying the quiet part out loud from the offset.

It wasn't good enough for Aaron, however, who took himself off to the Beach Hut to proclaim: "It seems like all of Sharon's goals are career-driven, she works alot, I'm not 100pc sure if she actually has time – in the real-life – for a man."

Well, if the man is like you, with all the archaic assumptions, she probably doesn't have time to shoulder the entire burden of parenthood #real-life.

She actually never said she didnât want kids she just doesnât want a man that would leave her to do everything on her own after she has kids #LoveIsland — tai nana tricia oyebamiji 🇬🇧🇳🇬 (@supergaltricia) July 5, 2021





Tweet of the night

Hugo can drop that nice guy act too, ânice guyâ but heâs letting Liberty go into the hideaway with the toe menace knowing full well he doesnât like her #loveisland — zee (@zoexfr) July 5, 2021



Key takeaway

Tomorrow night's episode looks being rife with the drama, a Bambi-eyed Hugo cries, and everything. In other news, this pair of interchangeables arrive.