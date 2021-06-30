Love Island 2021 Episode 3: Shannon dumped while Kaz and Toby do First Dates

We're only 48 hours in and someone's already been dumped – unfortunately for viewers, it was Shannon.

She may have only been there for approximately five minutes, but Shannon will be missed. Why? Because she's understated, chilled, and gave very practical advice about dry shaving.

In short, she was the soundest one out of the lot. Plus, she had a lovely bottom.

If you're having trouble recalling who Shannon was coupled up with, it was Aaron. It was an obvious choice for marketing exec Chloe given they're in the same schmooze industry. It's all about the contacts, dahling.

Shannon is deffo being brought back for casa amor, feel it in me veins #LoveIsland — Burnsy🕊 (@ellieyburns) June 30, 2021

Here's hoping Shannon can make a return, otherwise all that quarantining was for now't.

Sharon pulls partner Hugo (for a chat)…

He may come across as all sweetness and outdoor bunkups, but Hugo is playing hard to get with menage et trois enthusiast Sharon. Openly admitting that she's not into him, she's put out by the fact that he makes zero effort with her.

Or, as Sharon put it: "I knew from the word go that I wasn’t your type and that’s perfectly fine. What annoyed me is I feel like you avoid me and you don’t talk to me."

Instead of just apologising, or saying "well, it's just a coupling of convenience, innit?" he instead went one further, saying he "wouldn't bring her home" to meet his family. Only joking, he didn't say that to her face, rather to the boys.

Instead, he said: "I’m not being funny, but there hasn’t really been the time." Mate, all you have is time.

It may be a source of comfort to Sharon to learn Hugo's school today confirmed that "he won't be coming back to teach". At least he's got his singing career to fall back on…

Hugo practicing his singing knowing fine well he wonât be teaching when he leaves the villa 😂 #loveisland — Keli - Love Island commentator 😂 (@keliramsay_) June 30, 2021

Toby & Kaz fully endorse 'First Dates'

This was your quintessential Love Island date; a picnic by a chain-link fence with the sea slightly shimmering through the gaps, and two strangers perched awkwardly on a sheet while being filmed by a camera crew.

There was lots of #football chat, giggling, bubble quaffing, and empty promises about fabled second dates. Still, at least they're happy – for now. You know, until someone else comes in, or Kaz watches this episode back from the beginning, or simply replays him saying her "energy" is the most attractive thing about her.

Brad and Faye come to blows

After having a chinwag with the boys, who may or may not have had a clue what he was talking about, Brad decided Chloe was indeed much better looking than partner Faye and asked her for a chat.

Said chat revolved around him mumbling incoherently that Faye was the worst thing to ever happen to him, to which Chloe responded in the diary room: "He's seeeeeeew fahnny! Not like quick-witted, or anything, but a nice boy."

Me trying to figure out what Brad said which made Chloe think âheâs funnyâ: pic.twitter.com/00ylHe4URd — Hamayal💋 (@hamayal_xx) June 30, 2021

Faye did not take rejection in her stride – especially after Chloe got to tongue Brad's stomach during the usual game of beer pong.

Then, just when she thought the cringe couldn't increase, Brad was dared to snog who he fancied most, followed by who he fancied least.

Naturally, he snogged Chloe and then headbutted Faye. Perhaps he got them mixed up? TBF, Faye did admit they basically "look the same". The difference is though, Faye, Chloe laughs at his "jokes".

Brad and Faye's resulting chat escalated quickly, culminating in Faye calling Brad a *&%$ (yep, the one ending with 't'). Fret not, ye of the banger lips, for "bucket hat salesman" Chuggs, and Liam a brickie from Wales, are entering the abyss of bland tomorrow night.

Tweet of the night

THIS EPISODE IS NOT GIVING #LoveIsland — MIMI🇨🇩 (@mimi_konadu) June 30, 2021

Key takeaway

What she said.