Love Island 2021 Episode 2: Eye-watering short shorts meet eye-watering questions

Wowsers, but those horny devil shorts left little to the imagination. Someone in wardrobe obviously made a "mistake" with the sizing; poor Jake was BET into his.

The girls didn't exactly get away scot-free given their less than fetching ensemble of Baywatch dominatrix avec runners. More on that later.

Firstly, there was the small matter of Chloe lurking outside the villa...which one of the boys would offer to keep her company? All of them, of course!

In the ultimate act of gentlemanliness, all the boys were herded outside to surround their latest option "because she was all alone" – hardly surprising given the severe lack of anything resembling chemistry with their current partners.

So, there they all were, looming away looking for hugs that Chloe seemed a bit overwhelmed by – possibly because of the sheer amount of physicality, but mostly because so many people were touching her hair.

After they ran down who was coupled with who, and how none of them were into their partners, Jake laid it all out by immediately announcing that he's into blondes and, in case that didn't hit home, he added: "You're my type."

Chloe, accustomed to being the centre of attention for fear of ever "BING AH WAAAHLL FLAAAH", took to her position of power like a duck to water. She and Faye are either going to get on like a house on fire or fight 'til the death.

the feminism leaving my body when i see or hear chloe #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/t2Bf0bShJ9 — yara (@avctcrkorra) June 29, 2021





After meeting the girls for the first time, amid a chorus of "OMG, is she blonde, she’s bright blonde”, Chloe then received a text which read: “Chloe. Welcome to Love Island. In 24 hours you will couple up with a boy of your choice leaving one girl single #letthegamesbegin.”

why do white people care about hair colour so much #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/li46l6izhl — 💀 (@BLAK3SWAN) June 29, 2021



After the night cameras came on, showing everyone conked out (all that extra human contact has them wiped), the only people who had physical contact were Jake and Liberty who "toe touched", because – you know – Jake.

Iain Sterling introduced the following day with the immortal line: "Not sneaking out the window and jumping into an Uber with your pants in your pocket."

Chloe's day in, at the cattle market…

After announcing that the only boy who she didn't find sexually attractive was "Diego", most of the girls partook in a workout before Chloe arrived out in her neon green g-string warbling "HAAAAW WE ALL DAAAAHHYING?"

Next, it was the boys’ turn at the workouts, with Chloe front and centre on the beanbags, having a good old hawk. She was quick to summon Jake for a chat, which fizzled like a damp squib. Although, perhaps he was having trouble understanding the accent.

chloe is really testing my patience speaking like that #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3aMvR0FOB4 — ãâ🦋 (@notearsnaya) June 29, 2021



Before Chloe took a tour of the remaining boys, asking what they do for a living, she seemed quite turned by Aaron, and his enthusiasm in becoming a skincare mogul.

Her chat with Brad took quite a few tangents, with her being exceedingly surprised by his ability to, well, speak.

It wasn't long before Kaz got a message. Squealing subsided, she read: “Islanders, it’s time to hear each other’s hottest sexiest secrets in today’s challenge, horny devils. #talkofthedevil #naughtybutice” Yep... "naughty but(t) ice."



Horney Devil antics...

The boys, in their shorts, with their jaunty tails, plus the girls in whale net tights and eye-watering gussets, collectively wobbled their way down that decline towards 18-30 central and the first challenge of the series.

As usual, it was boys vs girls as the islanders prepared to spill their sauciest secrets.

One by one they approached the flaming box (not making this up) and picked a devil's fork before reading the statement on the back. They showcased which islander they thought it was about by kissing them. The islander in question then submerged themselves in an ice bath for 10 seconds to win points.

**DISCLAIMER: I should warn readers that the following questions are choice in the TMI department.**



• This girl orgasms in their sleep: Toby kissed Kaz cause he thought it was her, but it was in fact Liberty (well, she did admit to sneezing while snoozing).

• This girl once got a sex toy stuck? Jake kissed Liberty (gent) but the answer was newbie Chloe.

• This girl likes to start a date by sending a t*t pick: Brad went with partner Faye, and he was correct. Well, she did spend quite a bit on them.

• This girl has had a threesome three times: Aaron obviously went with Sharon because "partners".

• This girl had sex in a bar toilet: Toby went in to kiss Shannon, which was correct, but she turned the cheek.



Next up for "serious Shrinkage in the ice bath", were the boys!



• This boy's nan walked in on him having sex: Clearly that was Brad, so he and partner Faye got on down.

• This boy has a massive foot fetish: So Chloe lobbed herself towards the obvious; she probably saw this in the green room before making her entrance...



would've never guessed jake has a foot fetish #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/OB2v0zCTcc — gaytricia clarkson (@gaytricia_c) June 29, 2021



• This boy once had sex in the middle of a road: it was Sharon's turn to ask so she guessed Aaron, but it was schoolteacher Hugo. At the risk of repeating myself; Well hello, Mr Hammond! Your P45 is in the post.

Hugoâs students learning their teacher had sex in the street #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WNpY65PuXZ — Cameron Tunstall (@cmtunstall27) June 29, 2021



• This boy once had sex in a car park: Kaz asked the question and obviously guessed partner Toby. Convenient.

• This boy had sex in his kitchen: Liberty asked the question, kissed partner Jake (despite Faye's theory about him not being able to reach a counter), but it was Aaron.

• This boy once kissed 10 girls in a night. Given his middle-of-the-road antics, Faye guessed correctly with Hugo.

• This boy once said he's "blink and you'll miss it" in the bedroom department. Chloe went with Aaron but it was Geordie Brad...Well, his nana was 'prolly oohtside the doohwar!'



Chloe's Choice...

Standing at the firepit, post customary evening slo-mo dance montage, and deck, Chloe purred she'd chosen the following guy because: "When I first saw him, I thought he was absolutely gorgeous. Even though we haven’t really spent any time together at all, the time that we did spend was just so fab. The most important thing is you made me feel really comfortable, which was my number one thing coming in.”



So, she went for... we don't know because that's how the show works. However, if the reaction segment for tomorrow night's episode is any indicator; Chloe decides to couple up with EVAAAHREEEHBAHDAAAY! (everybody).



Tweet of the night...

Chloe is making me realise that no bombshell will ever out-bombshell her #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/3DCgfF4B2L — emily (@emilyandoo) June 29, 2021





Key Takeaway...

Mans not bringing it – with the exception of Jake. Right now, he's still bringing a whole lot of creepy.