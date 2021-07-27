| 15.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Love Island: 10 reasons why it’s not working for us this year

As viewing figures dip, the much-anticipated show is turning out to be something of a damp squib

This year's islanders. Photo: ITV2 Expand
Dubliner Salma Naran is set to join the islanders. Photo: ITV2 Expand
Love Island host Laura Whitmore. Photo: ITV2 Expand

Close

This year's islanders. Photo: ITV2

This year's islanders. Photo: ITV2

Dubliner Salma Naran is set to join the islanders. Photo: ITV2

Dubliner Salma Naran is set to join the islanders. Photo: ITV2

Love Island host Laura Whitmore. Photo: ITV2

Love Island host Laura Whitmore. Photo: ITV2

/

This year's islanders. Photo: ITV2

Tanya Sweeney

What was promised as a tsunami of sexy, shocking shenanigans is veering into ‘damp squib’ territory.

Given that it had been two summers since we’d seen Love Island, viewers were parched for explosive hook-ups, tragic dumpings and the stuff of Gaeltacht-disco dreams.

For the uninitiated, a quick intro: the objective of this reality show for its cast, who are holed up in a sumptuous Majorcan villa, is to couple up with a fellow Islander post-haste. Snogging, or even snogging with benefits, is optional (though the latter is likely to score you a few thousand extra Insta followers). The most compatible, loved-up couple will be in line for a £50,000 prize, which they can split with their plus-one or keep to themselves.

Most Watched

Privacy