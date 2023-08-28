Louis Chilton: Friends was never a fairytale behind the scenes – stop pretending otherwise

Friends: they’ll be there for you when the rain starts to pour. Sure. But will they still be there for you at the table read? Maybe not. Friends fans were rattled this week by claims from Patty Lin, one of the adored sitcom’s former writers. Lin, who worked on the show between 2000 and 2001, painted a bluntly damning picture of the show’s collaborative environment, accusing the six leads – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – of “deliberately tanking” jokes they didn’t like. “Dozens of good jokes would get thrown out just because one of them had mumbled the line through a mouthful of bacon,” wrote Lin, in an extract from her new memoir. “Seeing themselves as guardians of their characters, they often argued that they would never do or say such-and-such. That was occasionally helpful, but overall, these sessions had a dire, aggressive quality that lacked all the levity you’d expect from the making of a sitcom.”