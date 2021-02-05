| 5.4°C Dublin

Looking for a dash of style, culture or inspiration? We’ll always have Paris

We can’t go there, but Paris — currently starring in so many of our favourite TV shows — is as much a state of mind as a fabulous city, and Edel Coffey explains how to add a touch of Parisian allure to your life

Chic, romantic and inspired: Sarah Jessica Parker&rsquo;s character Carrie moved to Paris in Sex and the City Expand

Edel Coffey

It’s fair to say that television has been a kind of national saviour over the past year. Normal People may have owned Lockdown One, but with each passing iteration of confinement biting harder and deeper, a new kind of TV show has emerged as hero: escapist, beautiful, whimsical, and French.

First came Call My Agent, the break-out Netflix comedy-drama about French talent agents and the real-life actors they represented (walk-on parts have included Sigourney Weaver, Monica Bellucci, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Jean Reno).

Then came Emily In Paris, which has this week been nominated for two Golden Globes. It indulged our senses, with every tourist landmark shot through an enthusiastically American lens and ticked off every cultural cliché too, including affairs for everyone… and we couldn’t get enough of it.

