Looking for a dash of style, culture or inspiration? We’ll always have Paris

It’s fair to say that television has been a kind of national saviour over the past year. Normal People may have owned Lockdown One, but with each passing iteration of confinement biting harder and deeper, a new kind of TV show has emerged as hero: escapist, beautiful, whimsical, and French.

First came Call My Agent, the break-out Netflix comedy-drama about French talent agents and the real-life actors they represented (walk-on parts have included Sigourney Weaver, Monica Bellucci, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Jean Reno).

Then came Emily In Paris, which has this week been nominated for two Golden Globes. It indulged our senses, with every tourist landmark shot through an enthusiastically American lens and ticked off every cultural cliché too, including affairs for everyone… and we couldn’t get enough of it.

Most recently, we’ve binged on the fabulously glossy Lupin, starring the charismatic Omar Sy as a very smooth criminal. Filmed against Parisian rooftops and beautiful shots of the Louvre, the first instalment of five episodes was just not enough.

Netflix estimates that 70 million households will have seen Lupin in the 28 days since its release in early January. To put that figure in context, Bridgerton has been seen by 63 million households.

Paris is possibly the most mythologised city in the world. There’s even a thing called Paris Syndrome used to describe the acute sadness some people experience when they visit Paris but find it does not live up to their expectations.

It’s no surprise that Parisian programmes are having a moment. Watching this most iconic of cities on the small screen while housebound is the only access most of us have to a shot of romance, style and cultural inspiration.

Rosetta Beaugendre is head of communications and press relations at the Centre Culturel Irlandais (CCI), which is situated on the Rue des Irlandais in Paris. She has lived in France for 20 years and recalls getting off an RER train as a young Irish woman and emerging from the Charles de Gaulle-Etoile station to be greeted by the breathtaking vision of the Arc de Triomphe.

“Writers who come here get that sense of history, spirit and heritage from the CCI and they feel ‘elsewhere’; they feel completely let loose.

"They are free to concentrate on being inspired, wandering down to the nearby mosque to have a mint tea, or to the Sorbonne or Notre Dame, or the Luxembourg Gardens to be a flâneur — the person wandering about, looking, seeing and being seen.”

Paris is as much a state of mind as a beautiful city. Just being in Paris is enough to make you more chic, romantic and inspired — or at least enough to make you believe that you are.

In the absence of being able to visit, here’s how to add a touch of Parisian allure to your own life in lockdown:

LOVE

Paris is famous for romance. Even Carrie Bradshaw decamped from New York to Paris for the final series of Sex and the City and the culmination of her grand romance with Mr Big. No other city would do.

In the book How to be Parisian Wherever You Are, a group of French women offer advice on the various states of being Parisian: “When it comes to kissing, the Parisienne does it the same way she does everything else: with cinematic flair. Preferably, all kissing should take place in the middle of the street.

“The city is after all her stage and she treats each kiss like a once-in-a-lifetime performance. She wants to be unforgettable — both to the man clinging to her lips and to the people passing by.”

For a touch of French whimsy, watch the Vanessa Paradis and Romain Duris romantic comedy Heartbreaker.

FASHION

It’s impossible to separate Paris from fashion. Beaugendre says she thinks of Paris as “a beautiful lady who would like you to be as beautiful as her — you have to live up to her expectations”. Coco Chanel, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent are synonymous with the city.

In her book Parisian Chic, style icon Inès de la Fressange writes: “Parisian style is an attitude, a state of mind… a Parisian steps lightly around the fashion traps of the day.

“Her secret? She breathes the air du temps and puts it to good use, her way and always with the same aim: fashion should be fun.”

For French women, style rests on the twin pillars of understatement and simplicity built around a few high-quality essentials.

These include what De la Fressange dubs her ‘Magnificent Seven’: “A man’s blazer, a trench coat, a navy sweater, a tank top, a little black dress, jeans and a leather jacket.”

Et voilà. Get the look from Parisian fashion website www.sezanne.com

CULTURE

France has a proud cultural heritage. From Proust to De Beauvoir, Serge Gainsbourg to the Belgian-born but quintessentially Parisian Jacques Brel, from the novelist Leila Slimani to musicians Daft Punk, the culture is endlessly inspiring, appealing and inventive.

“What is attractive about Paris is that mix of intellectual fizziness and seriousness,” says Rosetta Beaugendre.

Indeed, take a look at any French women’s magazine, and you will regularly find high-brow philosophical or political articles side-by-side with fashion or beauty articles.

To add a little touch of French ambiance to your day, tune in to the French internet radio station FIP, which plays an eclectic mix of easygoing French and international pop, punctuated with the most soothing female presenters’ voices. www.fip.fr

FOOD AND WINE

French cuisine and wine are universally admired, and somehow the French manage to eat all of this wonderful food without getting fat.

The so-called French Paradox seems to have less to do with what they eat and drink than how they do it. A strict approach to meal times, communal dining and a rebuffing of snacking all help maintain a nationally svelte body type.

I say leave asceticism and self-discipline to the Parisians and enjoy a little bit of Paris by having a pastry with your coffee.

HOME

The renowned French ‘chic’ extends beyond their wardrobes and into their homes.

I have a Parisian friend, who, no matter how many times she moves house, always transforms her homes into the most beautifully curated habitats. She was doing ‘tablescapes’ before Instagram was a twinkle in a venture capitalist’s eye.

In the charming book, Home Sweet Maison, Danielle Postel-Vinay explains the secret of French home-making as she sees it. The French home, she writes, is not just a place to eat and sleep, but is also “a vessel for your vision of life”.

The French make their homes “elegant, seductive and warm”. Each room fulfils its function — you won’t find a television in the bedroom — and classification and organisation are key to how efficiently a French home works.

Try scenting your home with a diffuser or candle from the Parisian perfumer Dyptique (www.dyptiqueparis.com) — or recreate the effect with a room scent from your preferred home-grown perfumer.

With the scene thus set, all that’s left to do is turn on an episode of your favourite French TV show and transport yourself to Paris for 60 minutes of pure French escapism. It’s as close as we can get to the City of Lights for now.