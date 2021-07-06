| 14.9°C Dublin

Looking back on The Golden Girls: 24-carat comedy gold that hasn’t lost its lustre

Pat Stacey

The Golden Girls, from left, Sophia (Estelle Getty), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), Dorothy (Bea Arthur) and Rose (Betty White)

The Golden Girls, from left, Sophia (Estelle Getty), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), Dorothy (Bea Arthur) and Rose (Betty White)

Whenever the topic of discussion is great American sitcoms, you can bet your bottom dollar three titles will always be mentioned right at the top: Cheers, Frasier (which, of course, was a spin-off of Cheers) and Friends.

Now and again someone might mention Taxi, which turned Danny DeVito, who played mean-spirited dispatcher Louie De Palma, from a jobbing character actor into a star and gave Andy Kaufman the biggest mainstream television exposure of his career.

But mostly it’s those first three. And deservedly so. All of them were in their own very different ways brilliant: high-water marks of US television comedy’s writers’ room system, an approach to making sitcoms that British television, especially, has tried and failed to copy a number of times over the years.

