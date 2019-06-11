Longford's Maura Higgins enters Love Island villa as new 'bombshell'

A model from Co Longford is the latest “bombshell” hoping for a sizzling romance in the Love Island villa.

Maura Higgins (28) was unveiled at the end of tonight's hit Virgin Media Two series, alongside eyelash technician Elma Pazar (26) from Essex.

Miss Sunday World Preview at The Sansana Spa, Royal Marine Hotel, Dun Laoire. Pic taken 6-3-2012 by Ernie Leslie. See Kerrie Mc Mahon for names Maura Higgins

Maura, who has worked as a Monster Girl and says she is newly single, described herself as “outgoing” and a “relationship type of girl” who hates being single.

And it seems like she is willing to step on toes to find love in the villa.

Asked how far she would go to get the guy she wants, she said: "I’d go extreme. It can obviously be hard because you could be really close with one of the girls but you’re in there to find love at the end of the day.”

Maura, who admitted she talks over people a lot and is not a good cook, said she is looking for someone who is honest and “a really confident guy”. She also said she would rate herself as a seven out of ten, and her eyes are her best feature.

Maura said she came out of relationship last year as the "trust was gone", and she is looking for love.

"I would go for personality more than anything. I would definitely look for someone who is really honest and a very confident guy, but not arrogant and definitely someone who makes me laugh. They have to have banter, without a doubt."

Similar to last year's contestant Georgia Steele, Maura says she is loyal.

"If I'm in a relationship with someone, I'm loyal. That's it. I've never cheated. I've been cheated on. I will trust someone until they do something wrong to me, I'm very much like that," she said.

Asked what her definition of 'girl code' was, she replied: "I think if you've put a label on something, boyfriend and girlfriend, then you just don't go there. If there is a girl and a guy in there and they've put a label on it, I would never go there and I would hope that no one would do it to me," she said.

When asked what her claim to fame was, Maura says through her modelling work, she was "worked with athletes and people who've been in the public eye. I did a visual shoot for Liam Payne as well".

Some people may recognise her as a finalist for Miss Sunday World in 2012.

Meanwhile, Dancing with the Stars hunk Curtis Pritchard had temperatures rising in the villa as he and his partner Amy Hart became the first couple on this year’s series to share a night together away from their co-stars.

Curtis (23) - a professional dancer on the RTE show, wasted no time in showing his affection for the blonde beauty.

Curtis told her: “We’re very close and we’re very good together and I definitely don’t want to see anyone else at the moment. I know that no one is going to walk through the door and turn my head at all.”

The couple then decided to become “100pc exclusive”, although they held off on making things official, with Curtis asking Amy (27) to be his “half girlfriend”.

Things are not going as smoothly for Dublin scientist Yewande Biala after she became the 11/10 favourite to be the first female eliminated.

It came as ITV confirmed Sherif Lanre had left Love Island after “breaking the villa rules”.

The contestant, who is a chef and semi-professional rugby player, expressed his regret, saying he had exercised “poor judgment” on the ITV show.

Sherif said in a statement: “I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20-year-old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from.

ITV has not yet said what rules were broken which led to his exit.

