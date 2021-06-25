| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Loki has ripped up the Marvel rulebook to become one of the year’s defining TV moments

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in the retro surroundings of the TVA&rsquo;s offices in Loki Expand

Close

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in the retro surroundings of the TVA&rsquo;s offices in Loki

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in the retro surroundings of the TVA’s offices in Loki

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in the retro surroundings of the TVA’s offices in Loki

Ed Power Email

Sea-shanties, tiger-loving rednecks, Britney Spears’ legal affairs. In the era of Covid, there’s no predicting what the next big thing will be.

And right now, the next big thing is a very expensive Valentine to Doctor Who, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and old Terry Gilliam movies.

Loki, when it debuted on Disney+ in early June, looked set to be merely another lucrative new frontier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Privacy