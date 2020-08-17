Livin' With Lucy to get Covid makeover and Shane 'top of her list' for new series

VIRGIN Media is giving its hit show Livin’ With Lucy a Covid-style make-over in a bid to give its autumn season launch some serious star power.

Instead of moving in to celebrities’ homes for a few days, presenter Lucy Kennedy will instead take them out for an intimate interview over a meal.

Lucy was due to begin filming a new series in June and had lined up a list of stars to take part, including former glamour model Katie Price and ex-TV host Michael Barrymore.

However, the pandemic put a premature end to these plans as the affable host was unable to travel to Britain to begin filming.

Current health guidelines make it extremely difficult for Lucy to move into someone’s home with a camera crew, so for now Livin’ With Lucy has been put on hiatus.

Instead Lucy will return to screens with a variation of the format.

The Nova radio host will take six top Irish celebrities out for dinner or lunch and try to get them to let their guard down in an intimate environment.

Lucy is currently casting for the new show and will be focusing on big name celebrities, and according to a TV insider, Shane MacGowan is top of her list.

“Lucy was due to film with Michael Barrymore and Kim Woodburn and Katie Price but unfortunately those celebrities will have to wait,” said the source.

“This is not an end to Livin’ With Lucy, it is just being parked until it is safe to start filing it again.“

But Lucy was keen to get back out there and start filming and this was a compromise. It will be six Irish celebrities, but really interesting ones, that you don’t see every day.“

Lucy has always wanted to live with Shane MacGowan so that would be a perfect candidate for the show. But also names like Barry Keoghan and Niamh Algar.

“It will be in a restaurant setting... Lucy’s relationship with the celebrity has always been part of the show and that will remain the case. Hopefully people will like the new format.”

Lucy spent lockdown at home with her husband Richie and three children, Jack (9), Holly (7) and Jess (2).

As well as presenting the breakfast show on Nova with Colm Hayes, she has also penned a follow up to her hit children’s book The Friendship Fairies.

