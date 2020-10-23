Line of Duty stars lay down the law in Celebrity Gogglebox episode

Even the top cops have to have down time.

And when they're not tracking down terrorists or trying to collar corrupt coppers, the nation's favourite officers like nothing better than swapping their uniforms for tracksuits and lounging in front of the telly.

The multi award-winning Gogglebox returns on Friday night with a special celebrity edition for Stand Up To Cancer and viewers will be joining Line of Duty's very own Ted Hastings, Kate Fleming and Steve Arnott.

Read More

Over the past weeks, stars Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston have been spotted out and about around Belfast as filming for season six of the hit show continues. TV crews caused a stir filming dramatic scenes with a gunman in west Belfast, having been spotted near Beechmount Parade.

Earlier this week the cast were again spotted, this time along the Cavehill Road in north Belfast.

The trio, who found a home from home by sharing adjoining flats in Belfast during filming, will be conducting a forensic examination of several of the biggest TV shows over the past week, all in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Viewers will get to see them interrogate popular game shows Family Fortunes and The Million Pound Cube and bring politicians such as Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Andy Burnham and Michael Gove in for questioning. They'll also be looking for clues to whodunnit with a Halloween slant in hit 1996 movie Scream and examine the evidence for who's the best man for the job in Channel 4 dating show Five Guys a Week.

"It's an honour to be part of the esteemed Gogglebox line up especially when it's raising money for the phenomenal work Stand Up To Cancer do," said Enniskillen born actor Adrian Dunbar (62).

"Being able to watch a load of great - and some questionable - TV alongside Vicky and Martin is an added bonus."

You can watch out for how many times Ted Hastings mumbles 'Mother of God' under his breath when Celebrity Gogglebox airs at 9pm on Friday on Channel 4.

Read More

Belfast Telegraph