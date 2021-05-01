Line of Duty season finale: Will the identity of the mysterious ‘H’ finally be revealed?

THE end is in sight. The finale is drawing closer.

As we hurtle towards the adrenalin-charged conclusion of series six of Line of Duty, millions of viewers will be praying to Jesus, Mary and Joseph and the wee donkey for the answers to some of life’s greatest mysteries.

Who is H? Will there be another season? And how does DI Steve Arnott manage to pull so many women?

For those who have been lost down the rabbit hole for the past six weeks, baffled by acronyms, bemused by Ted’s sayings and bewildered by the sheer amount of characters stretching back to series one, tomorrow night’s instalment cannot come soon enough.





Read More





Read More

So what do we know about H?

For a start, it’s not one person but four and the code name refers to a group of high ranking officers within Central Police. Three have already been revealed — DI Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan, ACC Derek Hilton and Senior Legal Counsel Gill Biggeloe.

The identity of the fourth remains a mystery. Viewers were first introduced to H in the finale of series three when Dot Cottan recorded his dying declaration. The character managed to blink out a clue to H. However in series five, when inspecting footage of the declaration, Fleming and Arnott realised Dot was tapping his fingers four times, leading them to the conclusion that there were four rotten apples in the force. AC-12 carried on with their search for bent coppers.

Assistant Chief Constable Derek Hilton was unveiled as corrupt before he was killed offin series four. Lawyer Gill Biggeloe, who worked for Central Police, was also revealed to have links to OCG. But AC-12 still believed there was a fourth man – or woman – out there, pulling the strings. Let’s look at the possible contenders…

Chief Constable Philip Osborne

The Chief recently topped a You- Gov poll as the most likely contender to be the final H, with 22pc of fans thinking he’s a wrong un. In 2003, along with DCI Marcus Thurwell and DC Ian Buckells, Osborne was involved in the cover up of the death of Lawrence Christopher in police custody, following a racially motivated attack by five white men.

One of the five was Darren Hunter, son of Tommy Hunter, OCG boss. Osborne was promoted to Chief Inspector in 2021 and was in charge of the Counter Terrorism unit of Central Police. He was also friendly with bent cop Derek Hilton. Osborne was then promoted to Chief Constable.

He has denied there is any institutionalised racism in the police force but with the role he played in the Lawrence Christopher case, he had good reason to order the murder of investigative journalist Gail Vella, who was looking into it.

Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael

The queen of passive-aggression Carmichael is the bookies’ favourite to be the lynchpin of the OCG. She has had it in for poor Ted Hastings and is due to take over command of the proposed merged departments of AC-12, AC-9 and AC-3, when Hastings is forced to retire. Last week viewers noticed her tap her pen on the desk four times during an interrogation scene with Joanne Davidson.

Was this a clue or red herring? Also, she called off surveillance on Davidson and bent cop Ryan Pilkington, leaving Fleming in danger. And deceased bent lawyer Jimmy Lakewell mysteriously said: “look beyond the race claim’. Remove the words race claim from Carmichael and you are left with H.

Retired bent cop Marcus Thurwell

Jimmy Nesbitt’s retired cop DSI Marcus Thurwell was another bad apple. Not only was he the senior investigating officer in the Lawrence Christopher death but he was also involved in the suspicious death of social worker Oliver Stephens-Lloyd, who was attempting to blow the whistle on a child sex abuse scandal.

He moved to Spain after retiring but his name comes up again in relation to Gail Vella’s murder and the Lawrence Christopher case. During interrogation, Davidson is shown his photograph by AC-12 and quizzed if he is the man she was led to believe was her father. She refuses to answer. Spanish police track him down for AC-12.

They discover he is dead. But is he really?

Detective Superintendent Ian Buckells

Bumbling Buckells played a key role in series one and four and is now at the forefront of series six. A DS assigned to MIT at Hillside Lane, he is currently in prison on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and was in his cell when the OCG murdered dodgy lawyer Lakewell.

In this series, he seemed to be involved in hiding crucial evidence into the Vella murder case but Davidson, confessed to AC-12 that she had framed him. In series one, Buckells was in charge of the investigation into the disappearance of Jackie Laverty, the mistress of Tony Gates.

He was appointed to this role by bent cop Chief Superintendent Derek Hilton. He was also involved in the cover up of Lawrence Christopher’s death and was responsible for bringing psycho cop Ryan Pilkington into the fold.

Super Ted

Superintendent Ted Hastings is the gaffer, the big boss man of AC-12 and the man behind the best Northern Irish cliches. A former RUC man, it transpired that he knew and cared for John Corbett’s mum Anne-Maire McGillis, before she was killed by paramilitaries in Belfast.

In series five Hastings came under suspicion of being bent but was cleared. Much to the delight of the fans who see him as the voice of reason, integrity and truth.

But… he does have his flaws. We know he has money problems, once typed ‘definately’ into a computer (in the fourth H’s correspondence with OCG members, he/she misspells definitely) and he also gave Corbett’s widow Steph £50,000 of recovered dirty money.

Not only that, but he visited OCG member Lee Banks in prison and revealed that an undercover cop had infiltrated the criminal gang. Corbett was then brutally murdered by Pilkington.

DI Kate Fleming

Fleming is a firearms trained officer who worked in AC-12 alongside Hastings and Arnott. She quit the team following the investigation into Hastings and joined MIT instead.

Based on The Hill (MIT’s HQ), she was working on Operation Lighthouse with Davidson and Buckells but has spent much of this series back working with her old boss and her ‘mate’.

Fleming’s loyalty to Davidson, considered bent by her former AC-12 colleagues, was questionable but admirable. It turned out Davidson was working for the OCG but under coercion. Fleming has worked undercover and is obviously smart.

One fan tweeted last week: “100pc convinced Kate is H. Been undercover for years so would have had some shady dealings.”

DI Steve Arnott

The waist-coated romeo of AC-12 has a weakness for the ladies, particularly persons of interest. He also relies heavily on painkillers for a back injury, sustained when the balaclava men threw him over a balcony. Arnott considers himself a brilliant detective, comes across as a bit cocky but always seems to be on the side of good.

Back in series one, Arnott transferred to AC-12 after a botched anti-terror raid led to the death of an innocent man. At the time he was told by former boss Philip Osborne, to lie about what happened. Arnott refused and left to go and work in anti-corruption. But could he be

a mole, planted in AC-12 by Osborne? Then there was the kitchen scene in Steph’s Corbett house that drove fans on social media crazy — a H shaped tile on the wall. Not only that, but in a recent clandestine meeting with Fleming to discuss AC-12’s latest case, he flashed his car lights four times — the apparent Morse code for H.



