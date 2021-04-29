| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Line of Duty proves that water-cooler television never really went away’

Pat Stacey

Jed Mercurio’s police-corruption drama has reaffirmed that there’s nothing quite like the thrill of a weekly series.

A scene from the penultimate episode of Line of Duty season six Expand

Close

A scene from the penultimate episode of Line of Duty season six

A scene from the penultimate episode of Line of Duty season six

A scene from the penultimate episode of Line of Duty season six

ITV is showing the Rear Window-inspired thriller Viewpoint, starring the excellent Noel Clarke as a cop keeping the prime suspect in a woman’s disappearance under surveillance, on consecutive nights this week.

Once upon a time, the practice of stripping a drama series across the week was a rare occurrence. The 1977 miniseries Roots, one of the most revered dramas of all time and a landmark in American television, was shown on ABC over eight consecutive nights. Interestingly, this was a strategy born out of apprehension and not ambition. ABC head Fred Silverman was concerned about how white viewers would respond to a drama featuring an unprecedented number of black actors.

Most Watched

Privacy