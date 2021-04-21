| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Line of Duty: Is this the end of the Line for Ted Hastings and his team?

All of us with a pet theory may end up looking like complete fools when it airs again on Sunday, but there’s a bigger question towering over all others: is Line of Duty hurtling towards its end?

Will Steve (Martin Compston), Ted (Adrian Dunbar) and the rest of the team survive Line of Duty&rsquo;s final two instalments? Expand

Close

Will Steve (Martin Compston), Ted (Adrian Dunbar) and the rest of the team survive Line of Duty&rsquo;s final two instalments?

Will Steve (Martin Compston), Ted (Adrian Dunbar) and the rest of the team survive Line of Duty’s final two instalments?

Will Steve (Martin Compston), Ted (Adrian Dunbar) and the rest of the team survive Line of Duty’s final two instalments?

Pay Stacey

Viewers were left dangling in suspense as the end credits rolled on last Sunday’s rip-roaring Line of Duty.

Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Ryan Pilkington (Gregory Piper) were locked in a Mexican stand-off in a lorry park. The screen went black and two gunshots were heard.

Most Watched

Privacy