Line of Duty: Is this the end of the Line for Ted Hastings and his team?

Viewers were left dangling in suspense as the end credits rolled on last Sunday’s rip-roaring Line of Duty.

Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Ryan Pilkington (Gregory Piper) were locked in a Mexican stand-off in a lorry park. The screen went black and two gunshots were heard.

But who did the shooting and who got shot? My gut instinct — not to mention a moment in the trailer that LOD obsessives have seized upon as vital “evidence” — is that Kate has survived. At least for now.

I’m going to stick my neck out here and predict it’s Pilkington, not Kate, who’s either dead or wounded, shot by a remorseful Jo Davidson (Kelly Macdonald), who it now appears has been coerced into working for the OCG.

On the other hand, don’t bet against Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) turning up at the lorry park in the nick of time. Maybe he fired at least one of the shots we heard. Or maybe he will turn out to be the one on the receiving end of a bullet from Pilkington.

Poor Steve is having a rough time of it, what with his disillusionment with the job, his renewed suspicions about his gaffer Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) and the cash in the attic, and the likelihood that he’s facing severe disciplinary action, possibly even the sack, after a drugs test that almost certainly came out positive.

While Kate is the one in the most obvious peril, I have a feeling things won’t end well for Steve. Mind you, we could “maybe” this and “maybe” that and “maybe” the other till the cows come home, yet still end up being way, way wide of the mark.

Trying to second-guess series creator Jed Mercurio is pointless. He’s the master of the gasp-inducing revelation and the high-impact twist. Come Sunday, all of us with a pet theory may end up looking like complete fools.

But there’s a bigger question towering over all the others: is Line of Duty hurtling towards the end of the line? Is this the final season? I wouldn’t be surprised if it is.

No one is better than the Line of Duty team at keeping secrets. There hasn’t been so much as a hint that the end is almost upon us. And yet, several signs are pointing in that direction.

If the BBC planned to commission a seventh season, you’d expect the announcement would have been made by now. After all, seasons five and six were commissioned at the same time, all the way back in 2017, which suggests Mercurio already had the end of his epic saga mapped out at that stage.

There’s also the fact that this season is the first to have seven episodes. If it follows the same pattern as season five, the finale will be 90 minutes rather than the usual hour. That’s plenty of time to wrap the story up once and for all.

Line of Duty is produced by World Productions. Mercurio recently started a new company, HTM Television, which he co-owns with Hat Trick Productions. Its first series was Bloodlands. Could this be an indicator that Mercurio is ready to leave Line of Duty behind and move on to other projects?

Leaving all of these aside, there’s the sense that a narrative circle is closing. The DNA revelation that Davidson is related to the nasty piece of work that was Tommy Hunter, a major figure in the OCG and a paedophile, leads us all the way back to season one, in which Hunter was a key character.

Another link to past seasons is the emergence of Marcus Thurwell, a bent senior cop, now retired and in Spain, who was mentioned in season three but never shown on screen — until last Sunday, when the face of James Nesbitt, whose top-secret casting was a revelation in itself, flashed up on a computer monitor.

Thurwell, who was involved in two cases being probed by murdered TV journalist Gail Vella, is shaping up to be the final ‘H’-shaped piece of the puzzle, the elusive “fourth man”.

With Ted Hastings being shunted into early retirement and AC-12 being stripped to the bones, the final two episodes are set to become a race against time to nail ‘H’ before it’s too late.

The more you think about it, the more you feel that season six is the ideal time to call it a day. If that’s what Mercurio has decided to do, Line of Duty will be going out at the peak of its popularity — something few series manage. It would be a great legacy to have.