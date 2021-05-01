Line of Duty: Everything you need to know before the finale

It’s been a typically action-packed series of Line of Duty. Bodies have piled up, conspiracies have deepened, Ted Hastings has said “mother of God!” more than once.

But the real excitement has been watching the crew at the AC-12 police anti-corruption unit close in on the shadowy mega-villain ‘H’. He or she is the last of the quartet of “bent coppers” secretly manipulating the force from within.

‘H’ has been pulling the strings all this time and even struck up an alliance with an organised crime group, or ‘OCG’, in Line of Duty speak.

As we go into the finale, the expectation is ‘H’ will be unmasked. Or so the BBC has hinted.

The other mystery concerns the murder of journalist Gail Vella. She was exploring the racially motivated killing of Lawrence Christopher, which led her to dig into the ties between the police and the OCG.

This may have brought her close to unmasking ‘H’. Which is presumably why a hitman was hired to kill her. And why the investigation into her murder has stalled.

That’s a lot to take in if you’re a newcomer. But unless you’ve just floated down the Lagan in a bubble, you’ll still want to know how it all plays out. Buckle up, then, for our ultimate Line of Duty debrief.

Who are the good guys?

Ted Hastings

Straight as a ruler, Superintendent Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) is the commanding officer of AC-12 and the moral core of Line of Duty. He takes police corruption personally and is determined to weed out “bent coppers” wherever he finds them.

But his days are numbered thanks to his superiors’ hugely suspicious decision to shut down AC-12 and pension him off. And what of whisperings that Ted might be ‘H’? (see below).

Kate Fleming

Having left AC-12 and returned to regular police work with the Murder Investigation Team at Hillside Lane, the Detective Inspector (Vicky McClure) has experienced divided loyalties. There was a romantic spark between her and new cop on the block, Detective Superintendent Jo Davidson (Kelly Macdonald). And Kate found it hard to believe claims by her old AC-12 bestie Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) that Jo was in cahoots with the OCG.

But having witnessed the lack of progress in the Vella inquiry, she has come around and is assisting AC-12 again. The fact that police recruit and OCG agent Ryan Pilkington tried to bump her off reminded her that bent coppers are everywhere.

Steve Arnott

Ted’s most fiercely loyal officer. Or at least he was until he quietly put in a transfer to another unit. But that’s the least of the Detective Inspector Arnott’s woes. Addicted to pain killers, he has been backing out of his mandatory police medical.

Alas, Steve can duck and weave no more — he has just received a warning that he will be suspended unless he makes himself available. What will happen when it is revealed that there are more chemicals in his system than blood cells?

Who are the villains?

Jo Davidson

One way of looking at things is that Detective Sergeant Davidson is more victim than villain. Yet the facts are that she is a scion of the Hunter family that runs the OCG and was embedded in the police at the behest of senior gangster Tommy Hunter.

She has also been receiving orders via encrypted internet connection from a nameless figure who ticks all the boxes as a potential ‘H’.

On the other hand, her backstory is pretty brutal. Her mother, Tommy Hunter’s sister, became pregnant by rape. What she never revealed to her daughter was that the father was none other than Tommy. That’s Game of Thrones-level twisted and means that we are on Jo’s side going into the last episode.

Philip Osborne

The first rule on Line of Duty is to assume that everyone is a villain. Nonetheless, there is something especially odious about the Police Commissioner (Owen Teale).

We first met him in season one, when he was leader of the Central Police Counter Terrorism Unit where Steve Arnott was working. He ordered his team to lie in court after they killed an innocent man in a failed raid. Steve was the only one to disobey.

Osborne has since risen through the ranks. This season, we’ve seen him on camera railing against suggestions of a vast criminal conspiracy in the police. He has also ordered huge cutbacks in anti-corruption staffing levels and is shuttering AC-12. Bad ’un status confirmed.

Patricia Carmichael

Osborne’s representative on earth, Detective Chief Superintendent Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin) is not only ruthless and nasty — she clearly enjoys being ruthless and nasty. Right now, her mission is to dismantle AC-12, sideline Ted and turn the police’s anti-corruption division into a shadow of its former self.

As the acting head of AC-12 (pending its dissolution), she is also undermining Hastings and co’s investigation into the Vella murder inquiry.

Marcus Thurwell

The former Detective Chief Inspector (James Nesbitt) has organised crime links that run deep and he was implicated in the Lawrence Christopher murder cover-up.

He is also connected to CS Patrick Fairbank, a former Chief Superintendent involved in a child abuse ring (and who was nabbed by AC-12 in season three). Thurwell was one of the police investigating accusations of child abuse at Sands View Boys Home (alongside Fairbank).

He is also believed to have been instrumental in covering up Tommy Hunter’s son Darren’s involvement in the death of Lawrence Christopher. All of which suggests he might have had something to do with the killing of Vella, who had uncovered evidence of a police conspiracy to quash the Christopher investigation.

Thurwell is believed to have moved to Spain after leaving the police. As coincidence would have it, the ‘H’ figure sending emails to Davidson has been confirmed as being in Spain.

The theory that Thurwell is pulling the strings appeared to be undermined by the big reveal in last week’s episode that he has apparently been murdered. When Spanish police raided his home, they found two decomposed bodies. But what if the bodies are merely a ruse and he is still alive and up to no good?

What’s the state of play?

Last week it was revealed that DS Davidson was essentially a bent copper attempting to go straight. She had been instructed to join the police by Tommy Hunter and to act as eyes and ears for the OCG. But, in tears, she revealed she had been trying to do the right thing.

Which is why she had attempted to warn off Kate Fleming when Kate’s inquisitive nature brought her to the attention of OCG plant Ryan Pilkington. And she had done her best to prevent the framing of disabled Terry Boyle for Vella’s murder.

This brings us to the Operation Lighthouse: the Vella murder hunt. The OCG has been working hard to shut it down from within. Before she was killed, Vella had discovered that Tommy Hunter’s son Darren had been implicated in the racist attack on Lawrence Christopher.

Christopher was seriously injured in the assault and died in prison while the police laughed. The case against four suspects was then dropped.

Those doing the dropping were Osborne, Thurwell and Ian Buckells, Davidson’s ineffective superior.

Which old characters might return?

Season six has already been a rogue’s gallery of bent coppers — and with many familiar(ish) faces back for a lap of honour. Still, several major players remain out of the picture. Gill Biggeloe, the legal counsel assigned to AC-12 and revealed to be working for the OCG, has disappeared into a witness protection programme. Former DCI Roz Huntley (Thandiwe Newton), who was found to be thwarting the hunt for a serial killer in series four, is still alive, albeit behind bars.

Who is ‘H’?

‘H’ is believed to be a four-headed dragon, and we already know three of those heads: Biggeloe; Detective Inspector Dot Cottan, who was shot dead by criminals; and Derek Hilton, the Assistant Chief Constable who seemingly died by suicide in season four but was in all likelihood killed on the orders of the OCG.

But who is the final member? Screenwriter Jed Mercurio loves to blindside viewers, so this list of candidates is by no means exhaustive.

Philip Osborne

Up to his neck in criminal conspiracies and for years actively in cahoots with Tommy Hunter. Now he is the most powerful officer in Central Police. But wouldn’t Osborne-as-H be a bit too obvious for Mercurio?

Patricia Carmichael

She clearly hates Ted and AC-12 and is determined to shut it down. Yet Carmichael wears her villainy on her sleeve. She is obviously a nasty piece of work. Surely H would take a more subtle approach?

Marcus Thurwell

Hang on, he’s dead. Isn’t he? Well, somebody is dead — or some bodies, as two corpses were recovered from his house in Spain. Otherwise, he’s a perfect fit in that he has a history of criminal conspiracy. And, as we’ve seen, the ‘H’ figure giving orders to the reluctant Davidson was found to making contact from Spain.

Ted Hastings

Hold your wisht and let us explain. Series five of Line of Duty went out of its way to imply Ted was ‘H’ — only to step back from the brink and suggest he’d been fitted up by Biggeloe.

However, this season Lee Banks — an imprisoned OCG member — told Steve that Ted had tipped off the criminals to the presence of a “rat” in their midst.

That rat was John Corbett, an undercover officer embedded in the OCG. Ted’s supposed bombshell was a death sentence for Corbett, who had his throat cut by Pilkington.

Corbett left behind a widow, Steph. Ted has since been in cahoots with her, with Steve noticing the pair leaving AC-12 towers together. Meanwhile, Steph has treated herself to a fancy new TV. And her attic is stuffed with the missing half of the £100,000 that Ted received as a bribe last season. Only £50,000 was ever returned. Ted claimed the other half was stolen, so what’s it doing in Steph’s house?

None of this is a smoking gun. But it is enough to put Ted in the frame ahead of a finale sure to be packed with thrills, twists and jaw-dropping surprises.

‘Line of Duty’ is on BBC1 at 9pm tomorrow