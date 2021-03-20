Line of Duty: Everything you need to know about the new season

The sixth installment of the hit BBC drama Line Of Duty is finally set to air tomorrow, and here’s everything you need to know before tuning in.

When and where can I watch it?

Line Of Duty debuts at 9pm on Sunday March 21 on BBC One. It’ll also air weekly on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

How long will it be?

The series features seven episodes, making it the longest series to date.

Who will appear in this new season?

Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston will return, while the show also sees Shalom Brune-Franklin play a new addition to the AC-12 team.

And Kelly Macdonald makes her debut as guest lead Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case whose suspicious conduct attracts the attention of Anti-Corruption.

What have the writers said about it?

Asked by PA if he’d ever consider killing off one of the “golden trio” DS Steve Arnott, DI Kate Fleming and Superintendent Ted Hastings, writer Jed Mercurio said: “Oh, it’s never far from my thoughts, honestly.”

“We all get on brilliantly, but everybody knows that we’re serving something bigger than ourselves, which is Line Of Duty, and one of the things about the show is that nobody’s safe; it’s what keeps the audience on the edge of their seat.”

How was filming during the Covid-19 pandemic?

Filming of the sixth series began last year, but had to be paused because of disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to safety concerns, the show stopped airing when the UK government stopped its testing and tracing system.

To get the series back up and running, the showrunners developed their own test and trace system according to Mercurio. The crew worked was separated into two distinct units for safety reasons.

Where can I watch the previous seasons?

Anyone looking to tune in for the first time or simply revisit all the previous action can avail of all five of the previous seasons on Netflix.

Irish Independent