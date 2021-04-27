Every investigation has led to this.

Series six of Line of Duty concludes on Sunday night and ahead of the hugely anticipated finale, BBC One has released its last trailer — giving millions of fans of the show a glimpse of what’s to come next.

The police procedural drama, filmed in Belfast, has just been confirmed as the UK’s highest rating television drama in 13 years, beating Bodyguard and Downton Abbey.

And with the release of the trailer in the run up to the seventh and final episode, suspense is building, with the tagline teasing ‘every investigation has led to this’.

Mother of God!

So what can viewers expect from Sunday night’s concluding instalment, based on the clues in the trailer?

A suspect is arrested.

The trailer begins with a collage, showing pictures of murdered OCG victims including investigative journalist Gail Vella. We hear Superintendent Ted Hastings say: “All of these suspicious deaths were orchestrated by one officer in particular — H — the fourth man.”

We see AC-12 next in an action scene, wearing bullet proof vests and armed. Hastings tell Authorised Firearms Officers (AFOs) to “secure the suspect” before a shoot-out occurs, involving balaclava men.

Who is the suspect? Is it the fourth and final H?

As Hastings refers to H, the fourth man, a number of faces flash up on the screen: DCI Patricia Carmichael, Chief Constable Philip Osborne, retired detective (now deceased), Marcus Thurwell, Hastings himself and DI Kate Fleming. Jesus, Mary and Joseph and the wee donkey! It can’t be either Ted or Kate. My money’s still on Osborne. As far as bent coppers go, they don’t come more bent than the devious Chief.

But here is something to ponder on — why not include DI Steve Arnott in the line-up? He’s the only one of the golden trio not to appear when the faces flash up. A clue or red herring? Are those waistcoats a mere front for respectability?

Will DCI Joanne Davidson make it out alive?

We know she has been remanded in prison and things didn’t look great for Davidson when we spotted two OCG prison guards lurking near her cell in last week’s episode. But at least the trailer shows us she is not dead — yet. We see Davidson being led from prison in handcuffs and then in what looks like a prison van. Is she being led to safety by Hastings and co or led to her fate by the OCG?

The prison officer seen with her is clearly not Alison Merchant, played by Belfast actress Maria Connolly — the OCG prison guard who poured boiling water over DI Lindsay Denton’s hands and who was seen eyeballing Davidson when she was brought to her cell. But the woman in the van with Davidson bears a resemblance to Merchant’s mate and fellow bent prison guard, Jenny Leland, who was also involved in the attack on Denton. This could suggest Davidson has been taken by the OCG.

However, on closer inspection of the trailer, it looks like Fleming is in the white van when the doors open and she shouts ‘armed police’ as a balaclava-clad man armed with a gun heads towards her. Why is Fleming in the van and not with her colleagues? Is she part of an op to get Davidson to safety and the suspicious looking prison guard is just another Mercurio red herring? Or is it a different white van?

Definate

We also see a hand-written note with the misspelled word ‘definate’ — a definite sign it’s been written by H. Fleming and Arnott exchange knowing glances, which is rather worrying. Do they know who spells the word like this? Are we in line for the mother of all twists?

Marcus Thurwell

Many fans are theorising that Thurwell, ‘played’ by Jimmy Nesbitt (we only see him in photographs) can’t be dead. It does seem odd that Jed Mercurio would introduce him as a character, only for him to be declared a goner in the penultimate episode. Thurwell was briefly mentioned in an earlier season but it would seem odder still to have such a peripheral character unveiled as H. In saying that, his face does appear in the line-up of potential suspects when Hastings refers to the fourth and final H.

Some fans, myself included, believe Thurwell is the man Davidson understood to be her dad. He wasn’t, of course, that was deceased OCG boss Tommy Hunter. Others think they spotted a MAJOR clue that Thurwell is still alive and kicking — the Spanish police man in charge of the operation to find Thurwell just happens to have the same bushy eyebrows as Jimmy Nesbitt.

God give me strength. I thought I was bad. But that’s the thing with Line of Duty; anything can happen. The most insignificant of goings-on could turn out to be a huge plot twist. As we approach the finale of series six, I’m ruling out nothing.

But please, don’t let Hastings be H. In Ted we all trust and I really don’t think the viewers could cope.

